Technical Tidbits 6/3: Lots of Tech football news

As you can guess from the title of today’s Tidbits, the focus is mostly on football. However, before starting off, I did want to mention the Georgia Tech golf team and their valiant effort in the recent national championship. They came really close to pulling it off, needed to win their last two matches, but couldn’t pull off the rally. This article has more information. Regardless of the result, congratulations to the Georgia Tech golf team.

Prediction articles are one of my favorites, especially so when they predict win totals for my favorite teams. They could be optimistic or pessimistic, and regardless of which, can be a source of motivation for athletes, coaches, and fans alike. In this article, the prediction from Athlon Sports has Tech finishing 11th in the ACC (out of 14 teams). DraftKings expects the team to finish with roughly 4 to 5 wins.

You could say there are both positive and negative views of the team. It does rightfully point out that the team has some significant holes to fill after it lost several key players. However, the article does feel that Tech has a chance to win more games than expected. Ideally, making it to a bowl game will be the benchmark many fans will be holding head coach Brent Key and his coaching staff to. It’s June now, so there’s still quite a bit of time before football season kicks off, but it’s never too soon to ponder just what may be.

There are officially 90 days until the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets football team kickoff their 2023 season against Louisville. A lot can change from now until then, but that doesn’t mean it’s too early to speculate about which Yellow Jackets may have breakout seasons. That’s pretty much the gist of this SI article, with a focus on the wide receiver skill position.

As the article points out, there’s been quite a bit of change to Tech’s wide receiver room, with key additions and subtractions. Based on his performance in this year’s spring game, Malik Rutherford has drawn attention as a potential prospect according to the article. Also, the article cites Rutherford’s ability to line up all over the field as a key to making him a potential weapon for Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner.

The kickoff times have been set for the Yellow Jackets’ first three games of the 2023 football season. They will host Louisville for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game which will be in primetime. Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM. Their second game against South Carolina State will be a road game with kickoff set for 1:00 PM. And for the third game, Tech will be back in Bobby Dodd Stadium for a 7:30 PM game when they host Mississippi. #GoJackets