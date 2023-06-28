Georgia Tech Football: Coaching Profiles - DL Coach Marco Coleman

Defensive line coach Marco Coleman wasn’t a holdover from last year’s staff but did serve as the defensive line coach for the 2019 to 2021 seasons at Georgia Tech. His name is also familiar to those who remember the last national title for Tech in 1990. Coleman helped the Jackets claim a national championship that year. He would play for the 91 and 92 seasons before being drafted by the Miami Dolphins, having an extensive career in the NFL, and earning a place in the Hall of Fame.

Marco Coleman did improve sacks and tackles for loss in his first two seasons with the Yellow Jackets but the defense struggled as a unit during the 2021 season. Coach Coleman's knowledge of the game was still well regarded as Michigan State Coach Mel Tucker, another great defensive mind, hired him away to replace longtime assistant Ron Burton who had served nine years as defensive line coach.

The Spartans’ run defense was not up to par last year but they lost two key players early in the season to injury and another four players on the line after the brawl with Michigan with four games still to play. Their ability to get into the backfield was not slowed though as they ranked 44th in the nation in both tackles for loss and sacks.

Coach Coleman will have an experienced and deep unit this year as he returns to The Flats even without DE Keion White anchoring the edge. Under Coach Coleman’s guidance, this unit could take a step forward and be one of the better lines in the ACC.

Head Coach Brent Key saw plenty of Coach Coleman’s work when Key was the offensive line coach and Key and was willing to get him back. It’s an excellent testament to Coleman’s ability to build a defensive front and good to have him back home to hopefully help lead one of the better defenses Georgia Tech has seen in recent years.