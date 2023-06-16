GT Volleyball announces 2023 home opponents

Georgia Tech Volleyball today announced the opponents coming to The Flats in 2023. Tech will host 12 regular season home games, 11 in O’Keefe, and one in McCamish Pavilion against UGA, where they last year set the program home attendance record with 3,418 attendees against Pitt.

Nine of Tech’s 12 home games will be ACC games, including games against national powerhouses San Diego, Louisville and Pitt. Notre Dame, Miami, Duke, North Carolina, and North Carolina State will visit O’Keefe after hosting the Jackets in 2022. Louisville, Pitt, and Florida State repeat as home opponents, who Tech also played on the road last season.

The announcement brings the total of Tech’s officially known games to 14, as they will play South Florida and Penn State in Tampa on August 25-26.

2023 will be the 29th season of volleyball in O’Keefe Gymnasium, where Tech currently holds a 305-104 record.

For those who had season tickets last season, renewals are available now for a cool $80 for adults and $50 for kids.

Jack Purdy is a non-revenue sports writer and co-host of Scions of the Southland for From The Rumble Seat. He previously served as The Technique’s assistant sports editor before graduating Georgia Tech in 2022. Follow Jack on Twitter @JackNicolaus