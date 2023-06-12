Scions E172: Kansassaw State

Jack and Jake cover the final bit of the 2022-2023 Georgia Tech athletic season, international Jacket updates, football roster updates, definitely pronounce Kansas State correctly, and wrap up with a fascinating trivia question about Tech’s all-time opponents. A short and sweet episode by our standards!

Hosts: Jake Grant, Jack Purdy

Production magic: Jack Purdy

Music: Georgia Tech Glee Club, Georgia Tech Marching Band