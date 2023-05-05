Technical Tidbits 5/5: HoF inductees announced

Related Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 Announced

The Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame’s newest inductees were announced yesterday. Kevin King, Mark Pope, Steve Marcelle, Hope Rush, Demaryius Thomas, and James White were all named as part of the Class of 2023.

As the article points out, Thomas will be inducted posthumously. He had quite the career at Tech and this is a well-deserved honor. Congratulations to him and all of this year’s inductees.

So, I know this isn’t exactly recent news, but I did want to include at least one article regarding the NFL Draft that took place last week. Former Yellow Jacket defensive end Keion White was the 15th pick selected in the second round and the only player from Georgia Tech to be selected in the draft. He was drafted by the New England Patriots who chose him as the 46th overall pick. This year’s draft featured a ton of edge rushers, with six being drafted in the first round alone. I think he’s a perfect fit for the Patriots, and I expect he’ll learn a lot under the tutelage of head coach Bill Belichick and his coaching staff.

While not hearing their names called during the draft, two other former Yellow Jackets wound up as undrafted free agents, and on the same team no less (more details here). Both linebacker Charlie Thomas and running back Hassan Hall joined the Cleveland Browns as UFAs. Congratulations and best of luck to all of the former Yellow Jackets as they pursue their careers at the next level.

Jackets Host Pitt in Key ACC Series

And to wrap up today’s Tidbits with some baseball news, the Yellow Jackets baseball team will face off against Pitt this weekend. The first game of the three-game series takes place today. As the article mentions, this series caps off a seven-game homestand for the Yellow Jackets.

