Scions E170: Realigning Finances (ft. Tony Altimore)

Tony Altimore, USC fan and athletic department strategy consultant, joins Jack, Jake, and Akshay for a discussion on Georgia Tech’s status in the ever-shifting and intertwined worlds of higher ed and college athletics. Then, the gang breaks down the final few events of Georgia Tech’s calendar for 2022-23 — the end of the baseball season, the finale of the NCAA tennis tournaments, NCAA track and field regionals, and Survivor — as all eyes turn to the NCAA men’s golf championship final tomorrow later today (5pm ET, Golf Channel).

Below are graphics Tony made for us while to enhance our discussion about Tech’s finances in the national landscape. You can follow him at @TJAltimore on Twitter for more content in that realm.

Grid View Tech’s total debt compared to the rest of the ACC, B1G, PAC, and SEC Tony Altimore

Tech’s total annual debt service Tony Altimore

While Tech’s debt service is upwards of $10 million, it’s not so far the athletic department can’t still be profitable. Tony Altimore

Where GTAA’s subsidies stack compared to other power 5 schools Tony Altimore

How Tech’s budget is allocated Tony Altimore

Tech’s 2022 revenue streams Tony Altimore

Where the budget is going sport by sport. The unallocated overhead expenses does include the debt service. Tony Altimore

While the fundraising isn’t at the place it could be, this is one of J Batt’s primary objectives, and why he was brought in. Tony Altimore

With Tech still not Title IX compliant, one day Tech will need to add scholarship athletes in a women’s sport between soccer, field hockey, or lacrosse. Tony Altimore

