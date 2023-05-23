Scions E169: New volleyball recruits w/Michelle Collier + Tennis at NCAA Championships

Another week, another Scions episode missing a host, but Jack and Akshay are here to take you through the week’s news for baseball, softball, men’s golf, tennis, and women’s basketball. Then, Jack chats with Georgia Tech Volleyball head coach Michelle Collier about the newest crop of freshman coming to Georgia Tech this fall, with one more player yet to be announced coming soon!

