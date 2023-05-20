Technical Tidbits 5/20: Basketball recruiting news

It has been a couple of weeks since the last Tidbits, so I know there’s a lot to catch up with. Some recent basketball recruiting news caught my attention, so that’s where we can start off today with.

Damon Stoudamire was named head coach of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets men’s basketball team, and with the hire, there has been anticipation to see where he can take the program. Typically, for a new coach, recruiting is a good way to get insight into their plans for a program and it can also provide insight into their style as a coach and leader.

The article discusses how four-star power forward Baye Ndongo ended up committing to Tech recently. Aside from the new recruits, there are also transfers that will be incoming as the article mentions. While there will be some players leaving the program through the transfer portal, the new arrivals will be key to forming the identity of the team. It’s way too early to know how the team will do, but as the article states, Tech does have what 247Sports considers to be the 13th-rated transfer portal class.

On Thursday, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets baseball team lost to Virginia as the article states. They also lost yesterday’s game. The Yellow Jackets will get one more chance today as they face off against the Cavaliers one more time. This will be Tech’s last game of the regular season before the ACC Championships. The game is set for a 12:00 PM start. Hopefully, Tech can finish off the season with a win. They have an overall record of 30-24. #GoJackets

Yes, there is some football news to include for today’s Tidbits. The title of this SI article in particular caught my eye. It focuses on ESPN Senior Writer Tom VanHarren’s analysis of various first-year head coaches and their efforts on the recruiting front and with the transfer portal.

As the article points out, Tech has had difficulty recruiting top-300 recruits over the past few years, so that definitely makes it difficult for Key and his staff. Overall, the review of Key’s offseason so far is fairly positive citing Key’s efforts to rebuild the team and bring in enough talent for his coaching staff to work with.