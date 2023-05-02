Scions E166: Men’s Basketball transfers w/Drew Gordon, Penn Relays, and an interview with Connor Howe of GT Golf

Happy May! This week, Jake and Jake steer the Scions of the Southland ship and talk with FTRS writer Drew Gordon about the incoming transfers coming to Damon Stoudamire’s men’s basketball squad.

Then, they provide the latest of: men’s golf, track & field at the Penn Relays, women’s tennis NCAA seeding, baseball, & senior weekend for softball. Then, Jack’s interview with Connor Howe from the ACC champion Georgia Tech men’s golf team as the beging preparations for NCAA Regionals.

Plus: Georgia Tech Men’s Lacrosse is going to nationals! If you would like to help support them by alleviating some of their travel costs, you can visit their GoFundMe RIGHT HERE. They’re representing Georgia Tech extremely well and wish them all the best in Round Rock coming up soon.

Subscribe to the pod via anchor.fm/scions or add us to your podcatcher using anchor.fm/s/5aa2e7c/podcast/rss. You can also find us on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and Stitcher Radio!

We hope you enjoy! Please let us know what you think via email (fromtherumbleseat@gmail.com), on Twitter (@FTRSBlog), or in the comments below!