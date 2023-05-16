Scions E168: The “Magnificent” Seven + Baseball makes the ACC Tournament (feat. FTRS EIC, Ben Tankersley)

From The Rumble Seat’s fearless Editor-In-Chief, Ben Tankersley, makes a long overdue appearance on the podcast to help round out the week’s GT sports news before Ben, Jake, and Jack go deep on the latest ACC Grant of Rights news and baseball qualifying for the ACC Tournament.

This week’s news:

Softball academic awards

Golf update at NCAA Regionals

New WBB recruit

Baseball vs. Duke

