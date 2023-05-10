Scions E167: MBB coaching staff updates, volleyball incomings, stickball NCAA prognoses

No ringers this week: the whole crew is back to recap the wide world of Georgia Tech spring sports, including updates from softball, baseball, golf, track and field, and women’s tennis. We also talk about spring graduation, the most recent additions to the MBB staff, and nearly commit a men’s lacrosse rights violation. Fun!

