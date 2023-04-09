Florida F Kowacie Reeves Transfers To Tech

On Thursday former 4/5-Star Recruit Kowacie Reeves announced that he will be transferring to Georgia Tech. The 6’6” wing has struggled at Florida in his first two seasons and is looking for a change of scenery. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining. He is from Macon so is staying close to home.

Reeves has gotten decent minutes in both of his seasons at Florida (15 per game his freshman year and 19 this year), but he has struggled to turn that into production. He does not lack for confidence and continued to put shots up, but his career field goal percentage is 37.7% and his 3-point percentage is 29.2%. He still put up 4.2 3-point attempts this year. A big part of his issue is that he struggles to play in control (a la Deivon Smith). He is athletic and a decent defender which is a positive and there’s a reason he was a top recruit.

Reeves was getting recruited by other P5 schools (like Mississippi State) so even though he needs some serious improvement, this isn’t a total shot in the dark. He will add some depth to the wing rotation with Deebo Coleman, Miles Kelly, and Lance Terry. He also played the 4 quite a bit this year so he might well play there too.

This is Georgia Tech’s second transfer in this season and the team has 3 open scholarships. Damon Stoudamire has been slow to fill out his staff so hopefully activity will continue to pick up and we get a few more solid commits from freshmen and transfers.