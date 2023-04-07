Technical Tidbits 4/7: Honoring a Tech legend

Well, it’s been a while since the last Tidbits, so there were a lot of stories to consider. Though it is the offseason, football news is always worth discussing. With that in mind, there are a few recent articles related to Tech’s quarterback situation, recruiting, and the upcoming spring game that are included for today’s Tidbits. But to get things started, we can take a look at some baseball news coming out of The Flats.

In sports, one of the greatest honors an athlete can receive is having their collegiate or professional jersey number retired. For Georgia Tech baseball legend Mark Teixeira, that is exactly what is happening. The announcement was made yesterday.

It’s quite staggering to consider the statistics, accolades, and just overall resume Teixeira put together during his time at Tech. And the Yellow Jackets had a lot of success during that stretch in the early 2000s as well, winning the 2000 ACC regular season and tournament championships. As the article states, Teixeira would go on to continue his success as a professional, even winning a World Series with the Yankees in 2009. However, my personal favorite stat is his batting over .400 during his three-year career as a Yellow Jacket. Already an inductee of the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame, Teixeri getting his jersey number retired makes perfect sense to me.

And in one more short Tidbit related to some baseball news, the current Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will be hosting UNC for a doubleheader today. The games were rescheduled after being canceled due to weather conditions. The first of the two games will start at 11:00 AM and the second will start at 1:00 PM. #GoJackets

And as promised, here is some football news to wrap up today’s Tidbits. As the article mentions, there’s a bit of a quarterback battle going on at Georgia Tech with three leading candidates: Zach Pyron, Zach Gibson, and recent Texas A&M transfer Haynes King. Having competition for the starting job should be a good thing for the Yellow Jackets and first-year head coach Brent Key. We should get an idea of how each would fare as the spring game approaches. This article has more information about the annual White and Gold game which will take place on Saturday, April, 15 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

And in recruiting news, four-star wide receiver Mario Craver has listed Georgia Tech among his top 10 final schools before making a commitment decision. Hopefully, he ends up on the Flats catching passes from whoever ends up being Tech’s starting QB, but it will have to wait until 2024.