From the Rumble Seat Bracket Challenge 2023 Results

With UConn winning the Men’s NCAA Tournament last night and LSU winning the Women’s NCAA Tournament the night before, the FTRS Bracket Challenge has come to an end, and we have some champions of our own to crown!

Men’s Tournament Challenge Results Owner Champion Points Percentile Owner Champion Points Percentile Jacknicolaus UConn 970 98.1 Educational Engineer Purdue 710 95.9 BG05 Arizona 710 95.9 aknar_trebna Purdue 680 95.1 Buzzin78 9 Houston 620 93.1 DylanCG5 1 Alabama 590 91.2 ESPNFAN0350428555 Houston 570 89.5 HeHateMeNow 20 Alabama 570 89.5 jamar Sequeira 2 Houston 540 85.6 barn8306 2 Alabama 490 73.4 1967373748 2 Arizona 480 69.8 Jhill6363 Duke 470 65.9 marcothemartian Kansas 460 59.2 Partywaggin_OG Purdue 440 49.9 dakota bull 2022 Gonzaga 430 45.2 Chedshot Houston 430 45.2 JeffGT UCLA 400 31.7 BuzzForPresident Kansas 390 27.6 Jake20391 Marquette 380 23.9 bat082994 Houston 350 14.9 CaptainAIwinoloss Kansas 300 6.2

With just one participant out of the whole group selecting the correct champion, congratulations to user Jacknicolaus, aka our very own Jack Purdy, on winning the FTRS Men’s Bracket Challenge!

As an aside, for users who submitted multiple brackets, I only listed the highest-scoring bracket submitted.

Women’s Tournament Challenge Results Owner Champion Total Percentile Owner Champion Total Percentile Jamar Sequeira South Carolina 1070 96 Jake20391 Indiana 830 78.7 Jacknicolaus South Carolina 740 56.7 BuzzForPresident South Carolina 730 54.8 bat082994 South Carolina 570 25.9

On the Women’s Tournament Challenge, nobody selected the correct champion from our group, but user Jamar Sequeira earned the highest overall total, so they win the Women’s Tournament Challenge!

Congratulations Jack and Jamar!