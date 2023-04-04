From the Rumble Seat Bracket Challenge 2023 Results

With UConn winning the Men’s NCAA Tournament last night and LSU winning the Women’s NCAA Tournament the night before, the FTRS Bracket Challenge has come to an end, and we have some champions of our own to crown!
Men’s Tournament Challenge Results
|Owner
|Champion
|Points
|Percentile
|Owner
|Champion
|Points
|Percentile
|Jacknicolaus
|UConn
|970
|98.1
|Educational Engineer
|Purdue
|710
|95.9
|BG05
|Arizona
|710
|95.9
|aknar_trebna
|Purdue
|680
|95.1
|Buzzin78 9
|Houston
|620
|93.1
|DylanCG5 1
|Alabama
|590
|91.2
|ESPNFAN0350428555
|Houston
|570
|89.5
|HeHateMeNow 20
|Alabama
|570
|89.5
|jamar Sequeira 2
|Houston
|540
|85.6
|barn8306 2
|Alabama
|490
|73.4
|1967373748 2
|Arizona
|480
|69.8
|Jhill6363
|Duke
|470
|65.9
|marcothemartian
|Kansas
|460
|59.2
|Partywaggin_OG
|Purdue
|440
|49.9
|dakota bull 2022
|Gonzaga
|430
|45.2
|Chedshot
|Houston
|430
|45.2
|JeffGT
|UCLA
|400
|31.7
|BuzzForPresident
|Kansas
|390
|27.6
|Jake20391
|Marquette
|380
|23.9
|bat082994
|Houston
|350
|14.9
|CaptainAIwinoloss
|Kansas
|300
|6.2
With just one participant out of the whole group selecting the correct champion, congratulations to user Jacknicolaus, aka our very own Jack Purdy, on winning the FTRS Men’s Bracket Challenge!
As an aside, for users who submitted multiple brackets, I only listed the highest-scoring bracket submitted.
Women’s Tournament Challenge Results
|Owner
|Champion
|Total
|Percentile
|Owner
|Champion
|Total
|Percentile
|Jamar Sequeira
|South Carolina
|1070
|96
|Jake20391
|Indiana
|830
|78.7
|Jacknicolaus
|South Carolina
|740
|56.7
|BuzzForPresident
|South Carolina
|730
|54.8
|bat082994
|South Carolina
|570
|25.9
On the Women’s Tournament Challenge, nobody selected the correct champion from our group, but user Jamar Sequeira earned the highest overall total, so they win the Women’s Tournament Challenge!
Congratulations Jack and Jamar!
