FTRS Mock Draft 2023

Ed. Note: We were almost done with draft picks when the Aaron Rodgers trade was reported by Adam Schefter, so this draft was completed as if that trade was not made so as to not re-do pretty much the entire mock draft.

Happy Draft Day! As has become tradition around here, the FTRS team came together to complete our annual two-round mock draft!

Rules

If there is a trade between two teams that are being run by the same person, it must be approved by a simple majority of the whole group. Due to not being able to get everyone together at the exact same time, we are requiring that folks wait at least five minutes before making their selection to give people ample time to discuss trades and such. Picks are being drafted as if we have total control over the team; we are not making predictions.

Team Assignments

These assignments were determined through a serpentine draft. I put all of our names in a randomizer to determine the order of selection. Cleveland, Denver, and San Francisco were not selected because they do not have picks in the first two rounds.

Nishant Prasadh - Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams

Andrew Rodrigues - Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints

Benjamin Tankersley - Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders, Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons

Kieffer Milligan - Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins

Round 1

1. Carolina Panthers (Kieffer) | Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

After a run of success following the firing of Matt Rhule, the Panthers have decided that it’s time to go get their franchise QB. The team gave up quite a bit to get the first overall pick, but the roster is otherwise in great shape. There has been some debate as to whether Young or CJ Stroud is the top QB in the class, but Young has a much longer track record of production at the college level and his game is more likely to translate to the NFL level. There are concerns about size, but it’s up to the front office to ensure that the team invests in protecting Young. Stroud had a wonderful game in the CFB semifinal, but Young’s tape overall is superior. With the NFC South looking like a wasteland this year, the opportunity is there for the Panthers to take the division and make the playoffs in Young’s rookie season.

2. Houston Texans (Ben) | Will Anderson Jr., Edge, Alabama

Sure, Houston could have taken a QB here, but with Young off the board and another pick in the Top 15, Houston went with the BPA that fits a position of need. In Anderson, Houston is getting one of the best players in the whole draft class. With new head coach DeMeco Ryans being defensive-minded, it also makes sense for him to draft the best defensive player in the draft as he crafts his defense in Houston.

3. Arizona Cardinals (Andrew) | Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

The Cardinals are a team in need of a deep rebuild. Losing Byron Murphy in free agency depleted an already questionable secondary. The ability to take the top Corner on the board was not one the Cardinals could pass up.

4. Indianapolis Colts (Andrew) | CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State

The Colts secure their QB of the future and are able to do it without having to use draft capital to move up.

5. Seattle Seahawks (Ben) | Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech

The Seahawks did a decent job of getting pressure on quarterbacks a year ago but did not have a single prominent pass rusher. After missing out on Will Anderson, Jr., the Seahawks take the second-best edge rusher on the board.

6. Detroit Lions (Nishant) | Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

It comes down to a choice between two wildly talented defenders here, and in the end, the Lions pass up on Jalen Carter’s litany of character issues to snag a corner who embodies what Dan Campbell wants this team to be. Witherspoon is a smart, aggressive player who will be an immediate asset in both coverage and run support.

7. Las Vegas Raiders (Ben) | Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

With Stroud and Young both off the board at QB, there was no sense in looking at a QB this early. Jimmy G will do a fine job bridging the gap, assuming he can stay healthy. Enter Broderick Jones. He comes from a very talented line at UGA and has the potential to become even better in the pros. Las Vegas secures their LT of the future.

8. Atlanta Falcons (Ben) | Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian

In the same spot last year, the Falcons took another receiver in Drake London. Although he did fine (72 catches for 844 yards and 4 touchdowns), the Falcons need more talent at receiver to surround Desmond Ridder. Johnston brings a good combination of size and speed that will give Ridder one more option down field.

9. Chicago Bears (Kieffer) | Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

The Bears trade back with the Panthers and still get a player that was originally mocked to them first overall. There are significant character concerns here, so the Bears will have to be comfortable with that. But they get perhaps the best player in the draft at a position of need.

10. TRADE!! Washington Commanders (Ben) | Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

The Philadelphia Eagles trade picks 10 and 94 to the Washington Commanders for picks 16 and 47.

The Snyder family no longer owns the Washington Commanders. With a new owner in charge, they will want to bring in a fresh face at quarterback. Not wanting to give up the draft capital to acquire Young or Stroud, the Commanders targeted Richardson. Richardson has a big arm and can move around on his feet. For better or for worse, he will be the poster child for this new era of the Washington Commanders.

11. Tennessee Titans (Andrew) | Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

The Titans are able to find their Taylor Lewan replacement with one of the top rated tackles in the draft.

12. Houston Texans (Ben) | Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

After getting jumped by Washington, Houston flirted with the idea of trading this pick for Aaron Rodgers. After comparing the quarterback and wide receiver talent in this class, though, the Texans ultimately settled on selecting Jaxon Smith-Njigba here. Although he played sparingly last season, Smith-Njigba is a reliable receiver, despite not having top end speed.

13. New York Jets (Nishant) | Paris Johnson, Jr., OT, Ohio State

As the Aaron Rodgers saga strings out, the Jets—who are continuing negotiations with the Packers—decide to go ahead and use their first-rounder after all. By doing so, they’re able to fill one of the few significant holes on the roster with the top offensive tackle on their board. Johnson skillfully protected CJ Stroud’s blind side last year after starting at right guard a year earlier, so he brings experience and versatility to the table. He can slot in at right tackle as a rookie and shift over to the left side next season.

14. New England Patriots (Ben) | Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

The Patriots don’t necessarily need a running back, but Robinson is one of the best players in this class. He was the absolute best player available, so it was an easy pick, even if it isn’t one Bill Belichick would normally make. He has everything that you could want in a running back and will provide a solid option out of the backfield for Mac Jones.

15. Green Bay Packers (Kieffer) | Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

Ed. Note: Although it doesn’t affect this selection, prior to this pick the Packers and Jets negotiated a trade. The Green Bay Packers trade Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets in exchange for pick 43 and a conditional 2025 second-round pick (becomes a first-round pick if Rodgers plays 28 games across the 2023 and 2024 seasons). Funnily enough, the trade in this mock was negotiated two days before the actual Rodgers trade terms were announced.

The Packers trade Aaron Rodgers to the Jets and finalize their middle finger to him by immediately taking a weapon for Jordan Love. The Packers have to give Love the weapons he needs to succeed this season so they know where they stand going into the draft next year. By adding picks in the Rodgers trade, they can make the team around Love, or whoever the future QB is, better. They also will have the opportunity to use the future pick to trade up for a QB in 2025 if needed

16. TRADE!! Philadelphia Eagles (Nishant) | Brian Branch, S, Alabama

The Washington Commanders trade picks 16 and 47 to the Philadelphia Eagles for picks 10 and 94.

After trading down a few spots to obtain a new second-rounder, the Eagles are all too happy to snag Branch, by far the best safety in a draft class that has very few truly good ones. Philly lost both starting safeties from last year’s NFC Championship team, so this gives them an instant starter at one of their few major positions of need. Branch is a versatile defensive back who can play at either position or shift over to nickel.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers (Nishant) | Jordan Addison, WR, USC

With hometown hero Kenny Pickett established as their QB, the Steelers continue to invest in their offense by reuniting him with one of his favorite college targets. Addison finished his career at USC, but he did his best work at Pitt, winning the Biletnikoff Award in 2021 as Pickett’s favorite receiver. He’ll slide nicely into the slot, pairing with George Pickens and Diontae Johnson to give the Steelers a fantastic trio of wideouts.

18. Detroit Lions (Nishant) | Calijah Kancey, DT, Pitt

Detroit doubles down on defense in the first round, investing heavily in a unit that was near the bottom of the league last year. Kancey is a quick and disruptive interior lineman who’s gifted at finding his way into the backfield. He’s on the smaller side as DTs go, but a low center of gravity can be useful at that position. And if a certain future Hall-of-Famer for the Rams is any indication, let’s just say Kancey wouldn’t be the first undersized interior lineman from Pitt to make a splash in the pros.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Kieffer) | Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

While trading up for Will Levis didn’t really make sense for the Bucs, it’s a no brainer pick when he falls into their lap in 19. Baker Mayfield is not the answer in Tampa, so it makes sense to grab Levis as a potential franchise QB of the future. If it doesn’t work out, the Bucs didn’t mortgage the future to get him.

20. Seattle Seahawks (Ben) | John Michael Schmitz, OC, Minnesota

The Seahawks didn’t have an amazing offensive line last year, and they also lost starting center Austin Blythe to retirement. They did sign another center in free agency, but that was only a one-year deal, and John Michael Schmitz will be the future starting center. A quick Google search tells me he used to wrestle in high school, and former wrestlers are almost always pretty good offensive linemen.

21. Los Angeles Chargers (Kieffer) | Keion White, DL, Georgia Tech

The Chargers have needs all over the defensive line, so getting White, who boasts supreme versatility as someone who can play anything from a 3-Tech to a standup pass rusher, fits the bill here. White brought havoc and disruption to a defense that had been lacking in that department for the better part of a decade, and he did it mostly on his own. His combine numbers also are indicators of incredible untapped potential. White didn’t even start his career as a DL, and missed the 2020 season due to COVID as well as the majority of the 2021 season with injury. The upside is enormous. He’s the first Georgia Tech player selected in the first round since Demaryius Thomas and Derrick Morgan in 2010.

22. Baltimore Ravens (Andrew) | Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

The Ravens are able to add an offensive weapon at the one position they have struggled the past few seasons.

23. Minnesota Vikings (Andrew) | Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

The Vikings were not looking to add a secondary player, having signed Byron Murphy in the offseason and expecting development from last season’s 2nd rounder, Andrew Booth Jr, but they couldn’t pass up the chance to take the best player available.

24. Jacksonville Jaguars (Andrew) | Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

After years of being a joke, the Jaguars are a surprisingly complete team. Bresee brings some depth and position flexibility to the defensive line.

25. New York Giants (Andrew) | Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

The Giants take the best player available to add depth to the secondary.

26. Dallas Cowboys (Kieffer) | O’Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida

There isn’t a flashy skill player available here, but the Cowboys get the best guard in the draft to ensure that whoever is carrying the ball will be successful, and to also ensure that Dak Prescott doesn’t get broken in half. I really wanted Bijan Robinson to fall here as it would be the most Cowboys pick ever, but oh well.

27. Buffalo Bills (Nishant) | Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

There aren’t too many glaring holes on Buffalo’s roster right now, at least in the starting lineup. They could use some more weapons to complement Stefon Diggs, and while they’d prefer it to be in the form of an outside receiver, they can’t pass up Mayer at this spot in the draft. He’ll pair with Dawson Knox to give them the ability to run two-TE sets constantly without losing anything in the passing game.

28. Cincinnati Bengals (Kieffer) | Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

The Bengals are furious at the Bills, as Mayer almost fell into their lap. Luckily TE is a well stocked position in this draft and it is one of the Bengals’ biggest draft needs. Joe Burrow gets another absurd weapon to add to his arsenal, and Zac Taylor gets another fantastic blocker since he is so hell-bent on calling run plays all the time despite having an amazing QB and receiving corps.

29. New Orleans Saints (Andrew) | Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa

In a deep edge class, the Saints are able to find their Marcus Davenport replacement.

30. Philadelphia Eagles (Nishant) | Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

The Eagles have a history of investing in the lines early in the draft, and they’re very pleasantly surprised to find the most dynamic pass rusher in the class somehow sitting there at the end of the first round. Smith upgrades the Eagles’ already fearsome pass rush to make it an utterly terrifying force, and it’s an infusion of youth for a unit that is starting to get up there in years. Of course, with Smith going to a team that will likely be a title contender in 2023 and beyond, he’ll still have to get creative to find people who think his team will only win seven games.

31. Kansas City Chiefs (Ben) | Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State

The reigning Super Bowl champs do not need much, but settle on an offensive tackle here. They return Jawaan Taylor at LT but lose Andrew Wylie at RT after a rough season. Jones should be able to slot right in. He is a big guy with decent feet and will be strong in the run game.

Round 2

32. Pittsburgh Steelers (Nishant) | Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

The Steelers considered taking Wright with their first-round pick, so when they see him still on the board 15 picks later, they don’t hesitate to scoop him up. Wright started at both tackle positions in college and will be ready to start on day one for his new team at right tackle. He’s a remarkably athletic mauler whom Kenny Pickett and Najee Harris will be very happy to have paving the way.

33. Houston Texans (Ben) | Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

Houston passed on taking CJ Stroud in the first round so they could get Will Anderson, Jr. By their second pick, they weren’t sold on any of the available quarterbacks, so they took a receiver. Now with their third pick, they take a chance on a high-potential quarterback in Hendon Hooker. He played a phenomenal season for the Vols last year but has dealt with some injuries in the past, so he will not be expected to come in right away and start.

34. Arizona Cardinals (Andrew) | Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson

The Cardinals have struggled to replace Chandler Jones for the past few seasons. They are able to find one in the deep Edge class.

35. Indianapolis Colts (Andrew) | Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

The Colts add a player who was considered the top Corner prospect going into the previous season. They are able to add him later than expected.

36. Los Angeles Rams (Nishant) | Will McDonald IV, Edge, Iowa State

Two years after winning it all the Rams are feeling the after-effects of their frenetic effort to build a title-winning roster. Or in other words, their roster is littered with holes. They decide to start by adding to an anemic pass rush with McDonald, whose athletic potential is as high as any edge rusher in this draft not named Will Anderson. He’ll be a useful third-down rusher out of the gate and can grow into a more well-rounded player with time.

37. Seattle Seahawks (Ben) | Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

The Seahawks are pretty thin at receiver. They have DK Metcalf at the top, Tyler Lockett, and then a sizable drop-off in significant production. The loss of Marquise Goodwin only makes that more noticeable. Adding Downs sets up the receiver duo of the future for Seattle. Lockett is getting older and will likely see a decreased role in the next few years. Adding in a young, explosive receiver like Downs will make that transition a lot easier.

38. Las Vegas Raiders (Ben) | Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

After securing just six interceptions last year and being close to the bottom of the NFL in pass coverage stats, it was clear that the Raiders needed a corner. I went back and forth on this pick with another corner who will likely come off the board soon, but ultimately decided to go with Banks for the size advantage he brings at the line. He excels in man and press coverage, though that does sometimes get him in trouble.

39. TRADE!! New England Patriots (Ben) | DJ Turner, CB, Michigan

The Carolina Panthers trade pick 39 to the New England Patriots for picks 46 and 117.

The Patriots’ pass defense wasn’t horrible, but none of the corners stood out. DJ Turner brings all of the physical qualities you look for in a corner. He has great speed and strong in man and zone coverage, but he is a bit undersized, so his stock has fallen a good bit. The Patriots take a chance on him though. (Ed. Note: this is the other guy I was considering with the Las Vegas pick).

40. New Orleans Saints (Andrew) | Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

No one is really sure what will happen with Michael Thomas, including the Saints. They draft one of the fastest receiver prospects in the draft as a possible replacement to pair with Chris Olave.

41. Tennessee Titans (Andrew) | Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Edge, Kansas State

The Titans add an edge rusher to pair with Harold Landry.

42. New York Jets (Nishant) | Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

With their starters mostly accounted for—but also on the older side in many cases—a big theme for the Jets for the rest of the draft will be building up young depth all over the place. Linebacker has no clear succession plan behind current starters CJ Mosley and Kwon Alexander, and in Sanders they acquire an interesting player who profiles as an off-ball linebacker but can also be an effective pass rusher.

43. TRADE!! Green Bay Packers (Kieffer) | BJ Ojulari, Edge, LSU

The Green Bay Packers trade Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets in exchange for pick 43 and a conditional 2025 second-round pick (becomes a first-round pick if Rodgers plays 28 games across the 2023 and 2024 seasons).

This is a great value at a position of need for the Packers. Ojulari was first-team All-SEC in 2022, and has been an electric pass rusher for LSU during his time there. You can never have too many pass rushers, and Green Bay gets a borderline first round value here at pick 43.

44. Atlanta Falcons (Ben) | Derick Hall, Edge, Auburn

As it seems like it has been for over a decade now, the Falcons pass rush is still pretty bad. Last season, the Falcons ranked 31st in pressure rate, and quite frankly, they haven’t done much about it this offseason. They did re-sign Lorenzo Carter, but adding Derick Hall gives them a solid edge piece they can build around. He isn’t a pure speed rusher, but he is pretty well-rounded and should be a solid improvement on the defensive line.

45. Green Bay Packers (Kieffer) | Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M

The Packers need a safety, but it might be the thinnest position in the entire draft. This is the first one taken since Brian Branch and I’ll admit it’s a slight reach. With the Packers having an extra second rounder in this draft after the Rodgers trade, and with pick 43 being such a great value, it made sense for the Packers to draft for position above value here.

46. TRADE!! Carolina Panthers (Kieffer) | Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

The New England Patriots trade picks 46 and 117 to the Carolina Panthers for pick 39.

I generally prefer to pick a player that can support a QB when taking a QB in the first round, but the value just wasn’t there. With Shaq Thompson nearly getting cut this offseason and his play declining the past couple years, the Panthers need to bolster the off-ball LB position, which has generally been a strength since the team drafted Luke Kuechly years ago. By picking Campbell, the Butkus award winner in 2022, the Panthers ensure continued success at the position. Campbell was a captain and leader of a strong defense at Iowa. With this pick, the Panthers are ensuring they have their team leader of the future on both sides of the ball coming out of this draft

47. Philadelphia Eagles (Nishant) | Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

The Washington Commanders trade picks 16 and 47 to the Philadelphia Eagles for picks 10 and 94.

After using two first-round picks on defense, the Eagles spend their freshly acquired second-rounder on a replacement for Miles Sanders at running back. Gibbs is a fiendishly talented player who was comically under-utilized at Georgia Tech and (to a lesser extent) Alabama—but that just means his legs are fresher heading into the NFL. He profiles as a terrific weapon in both the ground game and on swing passes, and he’s the perfect read option partner for Jalen Hurts.

48. Detroit Lions (Nishant) | Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

Detroit didn’t set out intending to go defense with their top three picks, but it’s not like there’s any shortage of needs on that side of the ball, and they wanted to get one of the top handful of linebackers on the board. They succeed by picking up Simpson, whose speed and experience should make him a trusted starter before too long.

49. Pittsburgh Steelers (Nishant) | Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan

It’s never a surprise when Pittsburgh focuses on the trenches early in the draft, and they flip over to defense for their third selection. Smith is a mammoth nose tackle who should be a valuable run stuffer, but he also wasn’t half bad as an interior pass rusher at Michigan, so there’s potential for him to be a true three-down lineman for the Steelers.

50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Kieffer) | Steve Avila, OG, TCU

The Bucs do a better job than the Panthers here of supporting their new QB of the future. After trading away Georgia Tech legend Shaq Mason for mostly salary cap reasons, the Bucs have a huge need a Guard. With Avila, the Bucs get a Day 1 starter who can hold down the position for years to come, and Levis can develop without having pressure in his face all game. After all, he’s not going to get the same Roughing the Passer calls as the previous guy

51. Miami Dolphins (Kieffer) | Cody Mauch, OT, North Dakota State

The Dolphins have holes at both Tackle and Guard, and if Tua is going to insist on continuing his career, protecting him at all costs should be the focus of this franchise. The Dolphins get a versatile OL at this spot who could play tackle or guard at the next level. Mauch’s short arms have caused scouts to question his ability to stick at tackle, but he had a productive career protecting the blind side for the Bison. Mauch has also played both tackle spots, which increases his versatility.

52. Seattle Seahawks (Ben) | Emil Ekiyor, Jr., OG, Alabama

The Seahawks double dip on their interior offensive line this year after double dipping on offensive tackles last year to round out a very young offensive line. The currently penciled in starter at right guard (Phil Haynes) is on a one-year deal, so Ekiyor, Jr. will not need to be rushed into action. He is a big mauler type that can have a bit of a tendency to be too aggressive, but he will add another strong body on the line.

53. Chicago Bears (Kieffer) | Joe Tippmann, OC, Wisconsin

Da Bears get an insane value here in Joe Tippmann at a position of need. Tippmann is a borderline first round talent, but he falls to the Bears here as not many teams needed a Center this year. The Bears did though, and they will happily take yet another value pick at a position of need in this draft

54. Los Angeles Chargers (Kieffer) | Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

Yet another insane value pick with huge upside. The Chargers desperately need a strong TE to give Justin Herbert a complete set of weapons. They have great WRs and a great receiving back, but now they add a great TE as well. LaPorta is undervalued in this draft for a couple reasons. For one, this TE class is deep. We’ve already picked several in the first 2 rounds. Second, he played in the anemic Iowa offense and never had an opportunity to produce. He has all the athletic tools to succeed in the NFL, he just needs to have a strong offense around him. The Chargers provide that.

55. Detroit Lions (Nishant) | Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

At long last, the Lions turn their attention back to offense and throw Jared Goff a bone. There’s a good amount of risk with Musgrave, who had only 633 receiving yards in his college career and missed almost all of 2022 with a knee injury. But his athletic potential is off the charts, a great combine showing alleviated some of the injury concerns, and Detroit needs a replacement for T.J. Hockenson who can stretch the field. That all adds up to Musgrave being well worth the roll of the dice.

56. Jacksonville Jaguars (Andrew) | Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State

The Jaguars add another offensive weapon as a compliment and possible replacement for Even Engram, who has been franchise tagged.

57. New York Giants (Andrew) | Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse

The Giants add an offensive lineman with position flexibility.

58. Dallas Cowboys (Kieffer) | Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA

Jerruh gets his replacement for Zeke here after missing out on Robinson in the first. Charbonnet is a good value here and the RB talent drops a bit from this point. Better Torrence in the first and Charbonnet in the 2nd the Cowboys will continue to have a strong run game.

59. Buffalo Bills (Nishant) | Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State

Buffalo needs some extra juice at linebacker after Tremaine Edmunds left in free agency. Henley is more of a project than an immediate salve, but he’s a fast and versatile player who shined in his lone season at Washington State. Even if he doesn’t ultimately pan out at inside linebacker, he should find a home somewhere on Buffalo’s defense before too long.

60. Cincinnati Bengals (Kieffer) | Ji’Ayir Brown, S, Penn State

This isn’t a great value in the 2nd, but the Bengals really backed themselves into a corner by letting both their safeties go in free agency in a draft year where safety is a weak position. Brown provides versatility as a guy who can play both safety spots or nickel if required. The Bengals have a lot of need at the back end of the defense, so that versatility is especially valuable.

61. Chicago Bears (Kieffer) | Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

Da Bears continue to place pieces around Justin Fields to give him revert chance to succeed this year. Trading for DJ Moore gave Fields great weapons, while this draft has shored up the offensive line.

62. Philadelphia Eagles (Nishant) | Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern

The Eagles were all set to scoop up Anton Harrison to be their new swing tackle, only to have the Bears ruin their grand plans. With nobody else on the offensive line catching their eye at this spot in the draft, they decide to beef up their other line. Adebawore is a bit of a tweener who could ultimately end up at base DE or 3-tech DT, but he’s going to a team that wouldn’t mind extra help at either spot and views him as very good value in the late second round. He can contribute to Philly’s rotation right away and should be useful as an interior rusher on passing downs.

63. Kansas City Chiefs (Ben) | Marvin Mims, Jr., WR, Oklahoma

Despite being the reigning Super Bowl champs, the Chiefs have very little returning talent at receiver. From last year’s team alone, they have lost JuJu Smith-Schuster (signed with the Patriots) and Mecole Hardman (signed with the Jets). In Mims, Jr., the Chiefs are getting a dynamic playmaker. He is easily able to beat his coverage downfield and make things happen after the catch. He would have gone higher, but there are some concerns about his size and ability to go against bigger defensive backs. Personally, I think the Chiefs get a great one here.