Scions E165: Golf wins ACCs, Class of 2027, and Admissions + GTAA with Rick Clark

Two trophies added to the cabinet!

By Jack Purdy
new
GT Golf with the ACC trophy after defeating Wake Forest in match play
GTAA

With Jake and Akshay out this week, Jack gives the weekly recap of the games that happened this week in softball, baseball, golf, tennis, and Track & Field. Then, a sitdown interview with Georgia Tech AVP/Executive Director of Admissions Rick Clark in the Bill Moore Student Success Center to discuss his office’s relationship with the GTAA, how the transfer portal has impacted his day-to-day, and the growth of the Tech Promise scholarship.

