Scions E165: Golf wins ACCs, Class of 2027, and Admissions + GTAA with Rick Clark

With Jake and Akshay out this week, Jack gives the weekly recap of the games that happened this week in softball, baseball, golf, tennis, and Track & Field. Then, a sitdown interview with Georgia Tech AVP/Executive Director of Admissions Rick Clark in the Bill Moore Student Success Center to discuss his office’s relationship with the GTAA, how the transfer portal has impacted his day-to-day, and the growth of the Tech Promise scholarship.

Subscribe to the pod via anchor.fm/scions or add us to your podcatcher using anchor.fm/s/5aa2e7c/podcast/rss. You can also find us on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and Stitcher Radio!

We hope you enjoy! Please let us know what you think via email (fromtherumbleseat@gmail.com), on Twitter (@FTRSBlog), or in the comments below!