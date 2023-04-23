Georgia Tech WBB: Sydney Johnson transfers from Boston U

A year after Marietta native Cameron Swartz came to Georgia Tech on a graduate transfer from Boston College, Powder Springs native and Lovett School graduate Sydney Johnson will do the same, coming to play at Tech this coming season after transferring from Boston University.

2x All-Patriot League 1st Team✅

All-Patriot League Defensive Team✅

40% 3FG Shooter ✅

Top 10 in BU History in Assists✅



Sydney Johnson is officially coming home as a Yellow Jacket pic.twitter.com/IYU7bDO5yF — Georgia Tech Women's Basketball (@GTWBB) April 22, 2023

As the tweet from the team says, Johnson is twice a All-Patriot League 1st Team (the only Boston player to ever make the team twice) and Defense Team, and comes with reliable outside shooting. Her 107 assists last season would’ve ranked second for Tech behind Tonie Morgan’s 114.

Johnson last year shot 41% with 370 attempts and 40% from three. While her lifetime 3PT% is 32%, she made a massive jump between her junior and senior seasons from 29% to 40% on three fewer attempts. She shot 75% from the free throw line last saeson, which would put her 5th on last year’s team (minimum 10 FTA).

Johnson will likely slide into the role filled last year by Cameron Swartz as an outside shooting threat offensively at the two and will be a defensive improvement at that position. Tech lost Nerea Hermosa, Swartz, and Bianca Jackson to graduation, opening up starting spots to compete for. Rising sophomores Ines Noguero and Kara Dunn currently are the depth pieces at that position.

Additionally, with only two seniors on the roster from last year’s team, she immediately becomes the most experienced collegiate player on the 2023-2024 team.

To give a sense of her growth and talent within the Patriot League, take a peek at the list of awards she’s received in the last four seasons:

Patriot League All-Rookie Team (2020), All-Patriot League Tournament Team (2021), All-Patriot League Second Team (2021), Patriot League Player of the Week (1/31/22), All-Patriot League Tournament Team (2022), All-Patriot League First Team (2022), Patriot League Preseason Player of the Year (2022-23), All-Patriot League Tournament Team (2023), ll-Patriot League Defensive Team (2023), All-Patriot League First Team (2023).

