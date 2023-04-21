Technical Tidbits 4/21: Highlight footage from White and Gold game

It seems to be my tendency to gravitate toward football news and articles. Even in the offseason, it seems there’s always something to talk about related to recruiting, spring practice, the NFL Draft, or countless other examples. So, today’s Tidbits will have mostly football-related articles, but there is one non-football-related article that caught my attention. With that said, here’s some Georgia Tech golf news to get us started.

Related Georgia Tech Set for ACC Golf Championship

The Georgia Tech golf team is heading to Pinehurst, North Carolina to take part in the 69th Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Golf Championship. The championship which starts today will take place at the Country Club of North Carolina and will end on Sunday. One tidbit from the article that I found intriguing was the Yellow Jackets winning 10 of the last 16 championships. That is quite impressive and speaks volumes for the caliber of Tech’s golf team. They are currently ranked 12th in the current Golfstat national rankings, as the article also states. With the start of spring and the golf season in full swing, the Yellow Jackets look to continue their winning ways at the ACC Championship. Good luck to them as they pursue the program’s 19th conference championship.

Last week the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets football team held their annual White and Gold game — the team’s spring game. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to make it to the game, but luckily there is video footage of the game highlights. While the footage is brief, it’s nice to see the Yellow Jackets in action.

And in some more football news, this article from 247Sports breaks down some of the team’s strengths and weaknesses. Whereas in the past the team had a good number of running backs, those numbers have definitely dwindled, as the article points out. There are still a lot of questions surrounding the team, like who will be the starting quarterback, but there’s a lot of time for the coaches to figure it out. It should be exciting going into year one of Brent Key’s tenure.

And in one final article featuring a former Yellow Jacket, the Las Vegas Raiders hosted Keion White for a Top-30 visit. White was a dynamic and exciting player during his time at The Flats. Personally, I’d love to see him remain in Atlanta as a Falcon, but regardless, it seems like a certainty that he’ll end up as a Day 1 or Day 2 draftee.