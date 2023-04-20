Scions Extra 4/20: Softball @ Duke preview with Aileen Morales

On the way up to Durham, NC before their weekend series against #10 Duke, Georgia Tech softball head coach Aileen Morales joins Jack to quickly recap how the 2023 season has gone for her team, what their keys to victory have been, and how managing multiple lineup changes have gone.

Georgia Tech plays a doubleheader against #10 Duke with games at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on April 21, with the final game of the series at noon on April 23. Tech’s final home series of the season takes place April 28-30 against North Carolina.

Scions of the Southland will be back next Wednesday, April 26.

Subscribe to the pod via anchor.fm/scions or add us to your podcatcher using anchor.fm/s/5aa2e7c/podcast/rss. You can also find us on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and Stitcher Radio!

We hope you enjoy! Please let us know what you think via email (fromtherumbleseat@gmail.com), on Twitter (@FTRSBlog), or in the comments below!