Tasha Butts named head coach at Georgetown

Tasha Butts, the now former associate head coach and defense coordinator of the Georgia Tech women’s basketball team, was announced Tuesday as the new head coach at Georgetown.

Nell Fortner’s statement from Tech’s press release: “We wish Tasha the very best in her first head coaching opportunity at Georgetown University. We believe she will thrive and are super excited for this opportunity for her. It’s been a pleasure working with Tasha, and we wish her nothing but the best.”

Butts spent four years at The Flats on Nell Fortner’s coaching staff, which included back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in 2020 and 2021. At Georgetown, Butts will take over a Hoyas team that went 14-17 last season, losing in the second round of the Big East tournament to UConn. Their last winning season was in 2018-19, where they went 19-16, losing in the WNIT quarterfinals to James Madison.

In 2021-2022, Tech’s defense hovered around the top few in the NCAA in scoring defense, finishing 6th nationally at 52.7 points per game allowed. That mark led the ACC and was second amongst power five schools (South Carolina finished 3rd).

After the 2021 NCAA Tournament appearance, she was promoted to associate head coach. Her defensive coordinator title was added for the 2022-2023 season.

In November 2021, Butts was diagnosed with advanced stage breast cancer, which thankfully did not require a departure from the coaching staff. In partnership with the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, Butts and Georgia Tech spearheded a campaign to raise money and awareness for breast cancer treatment, which resulted in $150,000 donated to Northside Hospital to help underserved women in Atlanta get better healthcare.

