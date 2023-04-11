Scions E163: April Sports

It’s been a couple weeks, but Scions of the Southland, the most comprehensive Georgia Tech sports podcast on the digital airwaves, is back for its 163rd edition. Akshay just started a new job, so Jake and Jack handle the reins this week after multiple technical mishaps last week.
On this week’s episode!
- Tasha Butts to Georgetown
- Mark Teixeira’s number retired
- Latest status on M/W tennis
- Volleyball scrimmages, Julia Bergmann’s final points on campus
- Spring football game!
- Softball finally through the brutal part of the schedule
