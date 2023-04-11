Scions E163: April Sports

It’s been a couple weeks, but Scions of the Southland, the most comprehensive Georgia Tech sports podcast on the digital airwaves, is back for its 163rd edition. Akshay just started a new job, so Jake and Jack handle the reins this week after multiple technical mishaps last week.

On this week’s episode!

Tasha Butts to Georgetown

Mark Teixeira’s number retired

Latest status on M/W tennis

Volleyball scrimmages, Julia Bergmann’s final points on campus

Spring football game!

Softball finally through the brutal part of the schedule

