Scions E163: April Sports

Critical softball wins, new tennis recruits, and the spring game approaches

By Jack Purdy and Jake Grant
Photo via GTAA

It’s been a couple weeks, but Scions of the Southland, the most comprehensive Georgia Tech sports podcast on the digital airwaves, is back for its 163rd edition. Akshay just started a new job, so Jake and Jack handle the reins this week after multiple technical mishaps last week.

On this week’s episode!

  • Tasha Butts to Georgetown
  • Mark Teixeira’s number retired
  • Latest status on M/W tennis
  • Volleyball scrimmages, Julia Bergmann’s final points on campus
  • Spring football game!
  • Softball finally through the brutal part of the schedule

Subscribe to the pod via anchor.fm/scions or add us to your podcatcher using anchor.fm/s/5aa2e7c/podcast/rss. You can also find us on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and Stitcher Radio!

We hope you enjoy! Please let us know what you think via email (fromtherumbleseat@gmail.com), on Twitter (@FTRSBlog), or in the comments below!

