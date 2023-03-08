Mailbag 3/8

Bill Brockman: The Jackets had a rough weekend, but at least salvaged a win over the dwags at CoolRay Field. How do you think the ACC season will start against the Irish this weekend?

Ben: I think it’ll depend on how the pitching does. Even without the losses, they’ve given up five or more runs in six individual games. Thus far, the Jackets have been able to outscore most teams, but that is not sustainable.

Jack: I’m concerned. Even against bad teams, Tech is bleeding runs only to be saved by the fact their offense kills any sub-par pitching staff. The Georgia series I fear was a primer to what our whole season will look like.

DressHerInWhiteAndGold: What’s on your mixtape for Spring Road Trip, windows down, volume up….

I’m good with:

September, EWF

Man of Constant Sorrow, SoggyBottomBoys

Jessica, Allman Bros

Dixie Chicken, Little Feat

Suspicious Minds, The King

Superman, FiveForFighting

Ben: Well, I was cast in a musical recently and we had our read-through last night, so the only thing I’ll be listening to for a while is that soundtrack.