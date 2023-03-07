Jackets Defeat Seminoles in Greensboro

After an opening 20 minutes to forget, the Yellow Jackets rallied in the second half and defeated Florida State to move on to the second round of the ACC tournament. A pair of three pointers netted Tech an early 6-2 lead, but it wasn’t until the final 0.3 seconds of the game that the Jackets finally led again. After securing an offensive rebound, Javon Franklin was fouled on the put back attempt and headed to the line, where he hit the first free throw to put the Jackets up 61-60. He intentionally missed the second free throw, knowing there was just 0.3 seconds left and the Seminoles full court desperation heave was unsuccessful.

Tech trailed by 10 at halftime and shot just 28% from the field in the first half. The Seminoles largest lead of the game was 11 points and it certainly looked like the Yellow Jacket’s season might be ending this afternoon. However, the Jackets rallied in the second half and chipped away at the FSU lead.

Miles Kelly led the way offensively again, scoring 21 points on 7-15 shooting and 4-10 shooting from behind the arc. Javon Franklin added a double-double, pulling in an astounding 19 rebounds. Deebo Coleman also added double digit scoring, going 3-6 from the field. While Kyle Sturdivant did not have his most efficient night offensively, he hit a critical late game field goal and dished out 7 assists.

With the win, Tech moves on to face Pittsburgh in the second round of the ACC tournament tomorrow afternoon at 2:30 PM. Tech fell to Pitt by a score of 76-68 in the teams previous meeting. The Panthers have had a strong season, but have lost their last two games, putting their NCAA tournament hopes in jeopardy now.