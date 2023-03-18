Technical Tidbits 3/18: Stoudamire named head coach

After the recent parting of ways with former Georgia Tech basketball head coach Josh Pastner, Athletic Director J Batt wasted precious little time naming Pastner’s successor. That has undoubtedly been the key news item of the week on The Flats and seems the best place to start off today’s Tidbits.

Damon Stoudemire is the new head coach of the Georgia Tech men’s basketball team. The news was made official earlier this week. The article has a lot of the standard boilerplate from the likes of Batt, Georgia Tech president Angel Cabrera, and other figures in the basketball world bestowing praise on Stoudamire. To be honest, it’s well deserved as he has quite the resume as both a player and a coach.

Naturally, the latter details are more relevant to Tech’s immediate future. His success at Memphis and Arizona speaks volumes of his ability as a coach. And he does seem to have a knack for turning a program around. Overall, I think this was a really good hire, but I’d love to get your thoughts and feedback on the 15th head coach in Georgia Tech men’s basketball history.

Related Georgia Tech Holds Annual Pro Day

With the NFL Combine behind us, the focus has shifted to college pro days. Georgia Tech held its Pro Day on Thursday with several coaches and scouts attending. There’s definitely some buzz around some former Yellow Jacket football players this year. Those in attendance included Malachi Carter, Ayinde Eley, Hassan Hall, E.J. Jenkins, William Lay III, Charlie Thomas, Keion White, and even former Yellow Jacket Nathan Cottrell.

White will almost certainly be picked on the first or second day. As the article states, he only participated in the 40-yard dash. What really stood out from the article for me was the numbers mentioned about Jenkins. Because of that, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him as a late-round pick or be selected as an undrafted free agent. Thomas is another player who’s worth tracking, as I’ve always felt from his playing while on The Flasts that he could do well at the next level. Regardless of who I’ll be tracking or not, I wish them all the best.

And finally, to wrap up today’s Tidbits here’s some baseball and women’s tennis news. Congrats to the women’s tennis team on sweeping singles action yesterday against Boston College. As the article mentions, they are now 8-6 overall and 3-4 in the ACC.

And in baseball news, the Yellow Jackets ended up losing to Louisville yesterday. Yeah, the article (published before the game) was hoping they’d snap their losing streak, but they came up short 8-7. They’ll get another crack at it today as they face the Cardinals again at 1:00 PM. Google luck to the men’s baseball team.