Ireland 2024 Game Press Conference Highlights

The Ides of March have come and so far gone without a power shaking elimination, but instead brought the news of Tech’s first Week 0 football game that will take place in the Brent Key era. Georgia Tech on August 24, 2024 will play Florida State in Dublin’s Aviva Stadium, home to the Irish national rugby and soccer teams.

This moves one of Tech’s home games out of Bobby Dodd Stadium for 2024, reducing Tech’s proper 2024 home games to five. Tech will also play Notre Dame in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 19, 2024, creating a season with two (likely) national television games in neutral locations, both pulled out of Bobby Dodd.

Multiple people spoke in front of Tech administrators and the media today, including Brent Key, Andy Demetra (the event’s MC), John Anthony, Darragh O’Brien (Irish Minister for Housing, Local Government, and Heritage), and Bill Byrne from Aer Lingus, the game’s official sponsor and flight provider for Georgia Tech.

Key was as blunt as expected in his approach to the game, saying, “We’re going over there in 2024 to win a football game,” and further talked about how exciting it will be for the guys, including those for whom their first game in a Yellow Jacket uniform will be in Dublin.

Of course, this marks a special occasion for Jacket punter, David Shanahan, who hails from County Kerry in Ireland.

Defensive back Clayton Powell-Lee was on hand for the proceedings, noting “we instantly looked at David to see his reaction” when they were told this morning they would be playing in Ireland next year. “He was really speechless because you don’t really get opportunities to go back home a lot and perform on a big stage.”

“I’m really excited for David and our team to put on a show in Ireland.”

Darragh O’Brien in his address mentioned that people in Dublin haven’t forgotten about the 12,000 Tech fans that came for the 2016 game against Boston College, additionally memorable for how exciting a win it was with Dedrick Mills running in the game winning touchdown with under a minute left.

For those interested in going to the game, https://www.gt2ireland.com/ has ticket packages available now with excursions including sightseeing, golf, and I imagine plenty of Guinness.