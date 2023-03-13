From the Rumble Seat Bracket Challenge 2023

Tomorrow is Pi Day and the Ides of March is the day after that, so do you understand what that means? Yes, we are almost right in the middle of March Madness!

FTRS is hosting a bracket challenge through ESPN, which you can join below! Instead of just focusing on the men’s tournament, I thought we would spice things up a little this year and have a challenge for the women’s tournament as well!

You can find both of my brackets in their entirety below if you want to cheat off my perfect bracket, or you can use one of the randomization options exactly like I did. It’s March Madness, so do whatever the heck you want to do! Just submit that bracket! Winner gets bragging rights for probably the next year or so.

Good luck, and beware the Ides of March!

Men’s Tournament Challenge

Women’s Tournament Challenge