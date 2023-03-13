Twitter Reaction to Reported Damon Stoudamire Hire

Boston Celtics assistant Damon Stoudamire has emerged as a string candidate at Georgia Tech, source told @Stadium.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 13, 2023
Stoudamire has Atlanta ties, did a good job at the head coach at Pacific and has also been an assistant at Memphis and Arizona.
FWIW, I really liked Stoudamire’s teams at Pacific. Awesome defensive principles. Really tough groups. That’s just damn-near an impossible job. Thought he was a good coach. https://t.co/dUzzIXK5eR— Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) March 13, 2023
Damon Stoudamire headed to Georgia Tech.— Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) March 13, 2023
This isn't "another former NBA player takes college job."
He came up as a college assistant and won 20 games at one of the hardest jobs in the sport, Pacific.
Think he'll be REALLY good at Ga Tech https://t.co/8WzYaPWZ5L
Damon Stoudamire would be a massive home run for Georgia Tech. I know it’s the NBA but seeing him on the Celtics bench as an assistant…I always felt like he deserved to be the head man somewhere. Fantastic basketball mind & knows how to relate to players.— Isaac Simpson (@Isaac__NBA) March 13, 2023
Damon Stoudamire would be a pretty big loss for the Celtics. He's been Joe Mazzulla's lead assistant and Stoudamire led the sideline when Mazzulla had to miss a couple of games earlier this season.— Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 13, 2023
Looks like a sone deal for Damon Stoudamire to Ga Tech. Very out of the box for Tech, Stoudamire has Atlanta ties and worked at near by Memphis. Very interested in his staff building…— CourtCred (@courtcred) March 13, 2023
Damon Stoudamire to @GTMBB— jordan cornette (@jordancornette) March 13, 2023
I like it!!!!!
We are Damon Stoudamire fans. Clearly, this was J’s guy from the get go. I am impressed by the hire but even more impressed everyone kept it so quiet until right at the end.— Coaching Changes (@CoachingChanges) March 13, 2023
Stoudamire’s staff will of course be a huge key! https://t.co/SrdwDhHspa
