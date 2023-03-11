Technical Tidbits 3/11: Tech basketball updates

So, it’s been a while since the last Tidbits, and there’s understandably a lot of Georgia Tech sporting news to catch up with. There’ll be some football, baseball, and softball news in today’s Tibits. However, the big news from the Flats that is probably on everyone’s mind is yesterday’s story of Georgia Tech men’s basketball coach Josh Pastner being dismissed from his team head coach duties. And that is where we’ll start off for today.

For the most part, it seems like folks saw this one coming. Regardless, it was made official yesterday when it was reported that Josh Pastner was fired as the head coach of the Georgia Tech men’s basketball team. More details are also available in this article

Reading both articles, there are some interesting facts from Pastner’s seven-year tenure at Tech to consider. He led the team to its first back-to-back winning seasons since the 80s. Also, they won the ACC Championship, were one-and-done in that year’s NCAA Tournament (Pastner’s only appearance in the Big Dance as Tech’s head coach), and made it to the NIT finals in his first season. In seven year’s that doesn’t sound like too bad of a resume, but if you look at the team’s recent performance and lack of consistency over the years, I’m guessing it just added up and it was just time to go in a different direction. It will be interesting to see just what direction that will be.

Most football news you’ll read around this time of the year will likely involve recruiting or Spring practice news. This article pertains to the former. On the 17th of this month, Tech will receive a visit from a four-star defensive lineman, as the article mentions.

Xadavien Sims of Durant, Oklahoma will be visiting the Flats for an official visit. Sims is considered a top recruit in the 2024 class. It would be an essential addition to the team should he end up a Yellow Jacket. Regardless, it’s clear as the article states that head coach Brent Key and his staff are continuing their best on the recruiting front.

To wrap up today’s Tidbits here is some baseball news. The Yellow Jackets are hosting Notre Dame this weekend for three games. They won yesterday’s game 7-4. The article has more details about how to watch the game. And in softball-related news, the Yellow Jackets are in Virginia for a three-game matchup with the Cavaliers. They already won the first of those games yesterday 5-2. Good luck to the Yellow Jackets baseball and softball teams in their respective games this weekend.