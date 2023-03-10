Georgia Tech Parts Ways With Josh Pastner

Earlier today it was reported (by Jon Rothstein and Ken Sugiura) that Georgia Tech has dismissed men’s basketball coach Josh Pastner two days after the season ending loss to Pitt in the ACC Tournament.

Josh Pastner was the coach for 7 years with the team peaking in the 20-21 season with an ACC Championship and a berth in the NCAA Tournament. The team also went to the NIT final in his first season 2016-17. Georgia Tech had winning seasons in the ACC in 19-20 and 20-21. That was the first time that GT had back-to-back winning seasons in the ACC since 1987-88 and 88-89.

The team has seriously struggled for the past two seasons and a single NCAA Tournament appearance in 7 seasons is not enough, particularly when they weren’t on the bubble any of those other season.

We will have a more detailed retrospective of his time in charge of the Jackets as well as some potential replacement options.