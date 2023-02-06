 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Scions E154: Softball Preview feat. Aileen Morales

Recorded live at Wild Heaven West End

By Jack Purdy, Akshay Easwaran, and Jake Grant
/ new
Early January practice at Mewborn Field
GT Athletics

From the Rumble Seat brings you a new way to experience Georgia Tech sports — through your earholes.

Join Jake, Jack, and Akshay as they talk Georgia Tech sports news, break down games, and banter away during your commute to work or your workout.

On this week’s episode:

  • Recap: 2x ACC Rookie of the Week Tonie Morgan and WBB on a steady climb
  • No, we did not talk about MBB
  • SOFTBALL PREVIEW
  • Jack interview’s with Georgia Tech Softball head coach Aileen Morales
  • Recap: Track & Field

Subscribe to the pod via anchor.fm/scions or add us to your podcatcher using anchor.fm/s/5aa2e7c/podcast/rss. You can also find us on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and Stitcher Radio!

We hope you enjoy! Please let us know what you think via email (fromtherumbleseat@gmail.com), on Twitter (@FTRSBlog), or in the comments below!

Interlude beat courtesy Roman Candle (thanks, Skip!)

