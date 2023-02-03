Technical Tidbits 2/3: Yellow Jackets men’s basketball team in a rut

We’re in February already. There’s quite a lot of Georgia Tech news to catch up with. There’s some tennis news, basketball news (not the good kind, unfortunately), and more. So let’s get into today’s Tidbits.

So, this was a preview article from one of our sibling sites that covers the Louisville Cardinals. Yeah, the game is over, and Tech lost, but I loved the title of the article so I included it in today’s Tidbits. And the distinct dishonor of residing in the cellar of the ACC goes to your beloved Yellow Jackets. As this article confirms, Tech lost to Louisville 68-58 thus extending its losing streak to eight games. Meanwhile, with the victory over the Yellow Jackets, the Cardinals ended their own 10-game losing streak.

The Yellow Jackets' next game is tomorrow as they travel to Raleigh, North Carolina to take on the NC State Wolfpack for what will more than likely be their ninth straight loss (we all know a loss is almost certain to happen). And with that loss, it will be since January 4th since the team has won a game, a whole [Danzig] month. The hot seat must be getting hotter at this point. What say ye? Will there be any significant changes?

In tennis news, the Yellow Jackets men’s tennis team will be facing Georgia State and Auburn over the weekend. The first match is actually today at 5:00 PM as Tech hosts Georgia State before hitting the road to face Auburn at noon on Sunday. Good luck to them as they look to improve their 5-2 record.

The 2022 All-ACC Academic Teams were recently announced and the Georgia Tech cross-country programs had quite a run — pardon the pun. Fifteen Yellow Jackets were chosen including 8 members of the women’s cross-country team. These athletes are recognized for both their academic and athletic success. Congratulations to all of the athletes on receiving this recognition.

With the East-West Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl taking place this week, there are still some college football games to consider and discuss. It’s nice that there is some Tech related news to include in that discussion. Georgia Tech linebacker Charlie Thomas and defensive lineman Keion White will be a participant as the article point out.

The East-West Shrine Bowl actually took place last evening and if you paid close enough attention you probably noticed one of your favorite Yellow Jackets on more than one occasion. Both players are considered NFL prospects and have a good chance of ending up on an NFL roster. Congrats to them on this achievement and good luck to them as we approach the Combine and Draft. My expectation is we’ll be hearing more news regarding both of these Yellow Jackets.