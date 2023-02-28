 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Scions E158: All of the spring sports!

Literally, we cover just about all of them in just over an hour

By Jack Purdy and Jake Grant
/ new
Cameron Swartz, Nerea Hermosa, and Bianca Jackson with their families and coaches on senior day vs. #9 Virginia Tech
Danny Karnik - GT Athletics

Jack went to a total of four sporting events over the weekend, and that didn’t even cut it to have all the knowledge of what happened last weekend in Tech sports! Thank goodness we have Jake here to help, and all the Massey rankings.

On this week’s episode:

  • Recaps (in this order): Men’s basketball, women’s basketball, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, softball, golf, baseball
  • Updates: MLAX

Thanks as always to Section 103 for sponsoring (section103.com)

Subscribe to the pod via anchor.fm/scions or add us to your podcatcher using anchor.fm/s/5aa2e7c/podcast/rss. You can also find us on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and Stitcher Radio!

We hope you enjoy! Please let us know what you think via email (fromtherumbleseat@gmail.com), on Twitter (@FTRSBlog), or in the comments below!

Loading comments...