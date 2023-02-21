 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Scions E157: Trend Lines

A discussion on basketball trends, baseball opens with high drama, softball takes on the ACC/B1G challenge, and Tech posts an impressive performance at ACC S&D champs

By Akshay Easwaran, Jake Grant, and Jack Purdy
Georgia Tech Athletics

From the Rumble Seat brings you a new way to experience Georgia Tech sports — through your earholes.

Join Jake, Jack, and Akshay as they talk Georgia Tech sports news, break down games, and banter away during your commute to work or your workout.

On this week’s episode:

  • Updates: Golf, T&F, MTEN, Club Hockey, MLAX, WLAX
  • Recap: MBB vs VT, vs Florida Tech
  • Recap: WBB vs WF, @ FSU
  • Recap: WTEN vs Gonzaga, Athens
  • Recap: Softball vs Wisconsin, Illinois
  • Recap: ACC Swim/Dive Championships
  • Recap: Baseball vs Miami (OH)

Subscribe to the pod via anchor.fm/scions or add us to your podcatcher using anchor.fm/s/5aa2e7c/podcast/rss. You can also find us on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and Stitcher Radio!

We hope you enjoy! Please let us know what you think via email (fromtherumbleseat@gmail.com), on Twitter (@FTRSBlog), or in the comments below!

