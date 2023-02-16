Scions E156: 2023 Baseball Preview w/Joe Mannelly, Jadyn Jackson, and Jake DeLeo

From the Rumble Seat brings you a new way to experience Georgia Tech sports — through your earholes.

Join Jake, Jack, and Akshay as they preview Georgia Tech baseball’s 2023 season in preparation for their opening series against Miami (OH)

On this week’s episode:

Feelings after NCAA Regionals

Who left, who’s back, and who’s new on the roster

Interviews with Joe Mannelly, Jadyn Jackson, and Jake DeLeo recorded at Russ Chandler Stadium

Subscribe to the pod via anchor.fm/scions or add us to your podcatcher using anchor.fm/s/5aa2e7c/podcast/rss. You can also find us on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and Stitcher Radio!

We hope you enjoy! Please let us know what you think via email (fromtherumbleseat@gmail.com), on Twitter (@FTRSBlog), or in the comments below!