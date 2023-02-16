Scions E156: 2023 Baseball Preview w/Joe Mannelly, Jadyn Jackson, and Jake DeLeo

From the Rumble Seat brings you a new way to experience Georgia Tech sports — through your earholes.
Join Jake, Jack, and Akshay as they preview Georgia Tech baseball’s 2023 season in preparation for their opening series against Miami (OH)
On this week’s episode:
- Feelings after NCAA Regionals
- Who left, who’s back, and who’s new on the roster
- Interviews with Joe Mannelly, Jadyn Jackson, and Jake DeLeo recorded at Russ Chandler Stadium
Subscribe to the pod via anchor.fm/scions or add us to your podcatcher using anchor.fm/s/5aa2e7c/podcast/rss. You can also find us on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and Stitcher Radio!
