Technical Tidbits 2/10: Spring football news

It’s February and before you know it Spring will be here. And with that, there will be the annual Spring Practice. So, here is some football-related news to start off today’s Tidbits.

First of all, congrats to Yellow Jacket football stars Keion White and Charlie Thomas. Both players received invitations to this year’s NFL Combine. The two players were also invited to the recent college Senior and Shrine Bowls, with White repping Tech at the Senior Bowl and Thomas at the Shrine Bowl.

I’ve seen White mentioned as a top prospect in many of the mock drafts I’ve seen. And we all know how talented Thomas is from his time on the Flats. Both are incredible players and I’m sure will have an opportunity to make an impact at the next level.

And in other Tech-related Spring football news, here are a couple of interesting SI articles regarding Tech’s quarterback and running back depth chart. The quarterback room should be interesting with Haynes King, Zach Pyron, and Zach Gibson all projected as contenders for the starting job. It should be interesting to see how it plays out, and it makes looking forward to this year’s Spring Practice even that much more fun.

What an exciting finish to Wednesday night’s basketball game between Georgia Tech and Notre Dame. The men’s basketball teams faced off in Atlanta at McCamish Pavillion and towards the end, it looked like the game would end with both teams even at 68 points each. But in the final seconds, Tech’s Lance Terry scored his 19th point on a tip-in breaking a tie and delivering the Yellow Jackets a 70-68 win. It was their first after a nine-game losing skid.

Wins like this one can provide a jolt for a team. While I’m tempering my expectations, I do hope this can help Tech put together a winning streak in the final stretch of the season. At a minimum, I’m hoping they can avoid any more drastic losing streaks. We’ll have to wait and see though. For their next game, they will be on the road to take on Wake Forest. The tip-off is set for 5:00 PM tomorrow. #GoJackets

So, here’s some tennis news to wrap up today’s Tidbits. It’s going to be a busy weekend for the Georgia Tech men’s tennis team. They’ve got three matches lined up, two against a couple of SEC foes. No. 8 South Carolina and No. 13 Georgia will be in Atlanta, as well as Citadel. Of those matches, we all know which one counts the most. #THWG