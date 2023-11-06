Georgia Tech Basketball: Georgia Southern Preview

Georgia Tech (0-0, 0-0 ACC) vs. Georgia Southern (0-0, 0-0 Sun Belt)

2022 Records: Georgia Tech - (15-18); Georgia Southern - (17-16)

KenPom Rankings: Georgia Tech - 118; Georgia Southern - 236

Efficiency Rankings: Georgia Tech - Offense 105th, Defense 156th; Georgia Southern - Offense 274th, Defense 190th.

KenPom Prediction: Georgia Tech 74 - 64 Georgia Southern. Georgia Tech is given an 81% chance to win.

About Georgia Southern

Last season, Georgia Southern finished 17-16 and had a .500 record in conference play. This result represented a four-win improvement from the previous season, but it was not enough for head coach Brian Burg to keep his job. The Eagles parted ways with Burg and brought in Alabama assistant coach Charlie Henry. The head coach won’t be the only new face in Statesboro, as much of the roster turned over as well. Six of Georgia Southern’s top eight minute-getters from last season are not returning this year due to either transfers or graduation. The two players returning are Tyren Moore and Carlos Curry. Moore, a senior guard who averaged nearly 10 points per game last year, will be expected to lead this team, while Curry, a 6’11” center, will once again aim to be one of the top rebounders in the conference. Henry brought in a handful of transfers to fill the gaps left behind, the most notable of whom is Russell Dean, who transferred from Hampton, where he averaged 12.8 points and 4.5 assists per game last year.

Prediction

I’m not sure what to expect from the Jackets this season, but there will certainly be red flags raised immediately if they cannot get it done against Georgia Southern. Both teams feature new coaches and may take some time to gel, but due to the talent gap between these two rosters, I would expect the Jackets to secure a double-digit victory.