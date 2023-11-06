Scions E191: 2023 Women’s and Men’s Basketball Preview

To complete a mega recording session, the boys discuss the upcoming women’s basketball season, including Jack’s interview with Associate Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator, Blanche Alverson (21:30).
Then, Asa Waters joins the crew to discuss the men’s basketball season with all the new transfers, freshman, and our thoughts on Damon Stoudamire (37:50).
Hosts: Jack Purdy, Jake Grant, Akshay Easwaran
Guests: Blanche Alverson, Asa Waters
Production: Jack Purdy
Music: Georgia Tech Glee Club, Georgia Tech Marching Band
