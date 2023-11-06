ACC Power Rankings - Week 11

We’re finally in the home stretch of the schedule where teams begin to see their post-season futures take shape. Florida State locked themselves into the ACC Championship Game with a 24-7 win over Pitt. It wasn’t a pretty game for the playoff hopefuls as it took until the second half for the Seminoles to pull away from the overmatched Panthers. The loss sealed the fate of Pitt to remain home for the postseason as they suffered their 7th loss on the season.

Virginia hoped to stay alive against Georgia Tech for another week but an injury to QB Tony Muskett on the opening drive handicapped the offense. Georgia Tech had a sluggish start, but their even-quarter magic came to life once more and buried the Cavaliers 45-17.

Duke was missing their own QB Riley Leonard when they took on Wake Forest on Thursday night. It’s been a rough few weeks for the Blue Devils as Leonard has battled injury, but they staved off a third straight loss by spreading around the rushing attack. Wake Forest outgained Duke significantly 400 to 267 in total yards, but the Duke defense did enough to keep them out of the endzone.

Boston College and Syracuse battled on Friday night, and no one told them scoring was encouraged. Syracuse suffered the loss 17-10 and dropped to 0-5 in conference play after opening the season with a 4-0 non-conference record. Boston College looked sloppy in their narrow win against Syracuse who was short their starting QB. Turnovers plagued both teams, but Syracuse coughed the ball up 4 times to BC’s 2.

North Carolina finally worked in their FCS foe Campbell who couldn’t come at a better time after taking two big upsets on the chin. The offense moved the ball to devastating effect in a 59-7 win against the Fighting Camels. Despite the competition, the defense had to feel better allowing only 287 yards on the day.

Clemson was yet again a part of another upset. Luckily for the Tigers, they were doing the upsetting for a change. Notre Dame came in only a -2.5 favorite but appeared well-equipped to handle Clemson’s struggling offense minus RB Will Shipley. It looks like Dabo Swinney’s tirade over being called out motivated his team, or at least Phil Mafah, who ran for 186 yards and 2 touchdowns. Clemson would only have 285 yards on the day.

Want to know a way to not win a game? By having your QB throw three interceptions to the other team and no touchdowns to his own. That would be what Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke did against NC State in a 20-6 loss. Miami outgained NC State, but the Wolfpack's defense continues to give opposing teams fits at the goal line and their team another win.

The best win on the week came from Louisville who left no doubt against a Virginia Tech team who had been gaining their footing as the season progressed. There was no Hokie Stone (yes, they are named for a rock) to find footing on here as Louisville cruised past them 34-3. The Cardinal defense was a field goal shy of a shutout, but only allowing 140 yards is an impressive feat.

As it stands, Florida State is selling tickets to the title game and Louisville can tentatively join them with just one more win. Seven of the fourteen ACC teams have already clinched bowl berths and the winner between Georgia Tech and Clemson will make 8 after next week’s games. Virginia and Pitt are the only two who have reached the 7-loss threshold and no one else is in danger of it this week.

Power Rankings