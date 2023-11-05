Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball Season Preview

Last Year at a Glance

The 2022-23 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets experience was quite the roller coaster for fans, coaches, and players alike. When all was said and done, the team boasted only a marginally improved record from their lackluster 2021-22 campaign, and Head Coach Josh Pastner was subsequently fired. Despite early successes, a surprise ACC Championship, and the program’s first NCAA tournament berth in over a decade, Pastner’s inability to win with any level of consistency ultimately cost him the job. Last season, his Yellow Jackets won only one of their first thirteen conference games in which their average point differential was -14. The culmination of this abysmal stretch of play was an utterly embarrassing 43-point loss at home to a subpar Duke team. finally, after nearly two months of truly agonizing play, Josh Pastner found a solution. Opting to play 6’5 Ja’Von Franklin at the 5 and surrounding him with talented shooters, the Yellow Jackets began to run an up-tempo, perimeter-oriented style of offense. It worked wonders, and the team finished the season winning 7 of their last 10 games. This shift in style also yielded one of the top offenses in the nation over the last month of play. However, it was not enough to save Pastner’s job.

New Faces

This team experienced a massive amount of turnover following the firing of Josh Pastner. Only four scholarship players remain from last year’s team. All in all, there are 10 newcomers on this roster, with 6 of those being transfers. There is also an entirely new staff at the helm. However, the four returning Yellow Jackets each started a majority of the games last season so there is still a large amount of returning production.

Head Coach Damon Stoudamire

71-77 (Pacific)

This one came out of left field for pretty much everyone, including Stoudamire. That’s not to say this was a bad hire by any means, but it certainly was not an obvious one. A former NCAA All-American and NBA Rookie of the Year, Stoudamire immediately joined the coaching ranks after retiring from the NBA in 2008. He bounced between the collegiate and professional ranks as an assistant and even worked under Josh Pastner at Memphis before getting his first shot as a head coach at the University of the Pacific. At first glance, Stoudamire was not very successful during his five-year tenure at Pacific. However, he was thrust into a poor situation with the program reeling and being significantly hamstrung following the disastrous tenure of Ron Verlin. Given the context in which he was operating, Stoudamire’s time at Pacific can really only be viewed as a success. In four years, he took a program that was in complete disarray and not only stabilized it but also produced one of the best seasons in the last decade of Pacific basketball. Following the 2020-21 season, Stoudamire left Pacific to serve as an assistant for the Boston Celtics, where he remained until being hired by Georgia Tech this summer.

During his media availability, Stoudamire has strongly hinted towards playing a more NBA-style of basketball. He has expressed a desire to play fast and operate within the “3 or key” mentality that is so prevalent at the highest level of play. That’s all great, but the limited evidence we have of his head coaching style tells a completely different story. During his five years at Pacific, the Tigers never rose above the 15th percentile in three-point attempts and only had one season in which they averaged 70 or more points per game. Stoudamire’s teams at Pacific were very methodical on offense and found success by slowing the game down and defending well. Perhaps this was due to a deficiency of talent, or maybe his time at Boston has completely revolutionized his perception of the game, but there seems to be a disconnect between what coach Stoudamire is saying and what his coaching tendencies actually are.

#24 Amaree Abram | 6’4 | G | So.

8.0 PPG | 2.0 RPG | 2.0 APG | Ole Miss

Abram is a savvy, lefty combo guard with the ability to create offense for himself and others off the dribble. He struggled with his overall efficiency and decision-making during his lone season at Ole Miss, but his feel for the game and poise with the ball in his hands was readily apparent. Some players just move differently with the ball in their hands, Abram is one of those players. He gets low to the ground and uses his flexibility to knife between defenders and attack openings in the defense. Abram should provide an immediate boost to this Georgia Tech offense that is in dire need of on-ball threats. I expect to see him used frequently in the screen game, giving him a chance to manipulate defenses and manufacture good looks for the offense. Defensively, he has also shown good instincts and quick hands. He doesn't project as a lockdown defender, due to his lack of elite quickness, but I don’t anticipate Abram being a liability on that end either. I fully expect Amaree Abram to solidify himself as this team’s starting point guard, and I would not be shocked if he leads this team in usage percentage.

#14 Kowacie Reeves | 6’7 | F | Jr.

8.5 PPG | 2.6 RPG | 0.5 SPG | Florida

Coming out of high school, Reeves was one of the top prospects in the state of Georgia. However, during his two seasons at Florida, he was mostly underwhelming. Reeves was considered to be one of the best shooters in the nation as a prospect but has shot only 26% from distance collegiately. Despite his shooting woes, Reeves was still able to make an impact for the Gators in each of his two seasons at Florida. This is largely due to his elite athletic ability. His combination of height, length, and quickness make Reeves an ideal swingman defensively. I expect him to contribute immediately on that end of the court for the Yellow Jackets. Offensively, I’m not exactly sure what to expect. Reeves has shown himself to be rather erratic with the ball in his hands, and he lacks the necessary touch to be a consistent on-ball threat. His jump shot isn't “broken” by any means, but he tends to rush his shooting motion and contort his body unnecessarily. If he can tighten up those technical issues, he’ll be a really solid 3&D option. Until then, Reeves will be a great energy guy who defends well and provides occasional bursts of offense.

#12 Tyzhaun Claude | 6’7 | C | Sr.

15.4 PPG | 8.6 RPG | 0.9 BPG | Western Carolina

Claude is a gritty, undersized big man who never stops working on the glass. He has some skill around the basket offensively but is not a traditional post-threat. He likes to bully his way to the rim and looks to dunk the ball whenever possible. His height has limited his effectiveness offensively, something that will only be further evinced in the ACC, but he can still provide a significant impact on the backboard. Claude posted one of the highest offensive rebounding rates in the nation last year, and I expect him to lead this team in rebounding by a wide margin. He also projects as an ideal screener and roll man with his strength and willingness to finish through contact. Claude isn't the flashiest addition, but he might just be the most important given how thin this team is in the frontcourt.

#5 Tafara Gapare | 6’9 | F/C | So.

3.4 PPG | 2.1 RPG | 0.7 BPG | UMASS

Oh man, I am really excited about Tafara Gapare. Here, watch his highlight reel from last season. Who does that remind you of? You cannot tell me there isn’t a little Giannis in there. Okay, back to reality. Gapare often looked lost and completely out of his depth at UMASS. He was prone to elementary-level mistakes and was extremely inefficient on offense. However, his potential is undeniable. All that remains to see is whether or not this staff can help him realize it. I am not expecting much tangible production out of Gapare this season, but I am extremely excited for those one or two moments each game where he looks like the best player on the court.

#10 Ebenezer Dowuona | 6’11 | C | Sr.

1.7 PPG | 1.9 RPG | 0.9 BPG | NC State

He’s Rodney Howard but his feet aren’t made of cement. If Dowuona is playing substantial minutes for this team, something has gone terribly wrong. He’s an aggressive rim protector with pretty impressive quickness for his size, but he offers less than nothing on offense. I think he can give Claude a breather against larger frontcourts, but that’s about it.

#11 Baye Ndongo | 6’9 | F/C | Fr.

Ndongo might be really, really good. He’s not quite the athlete that Gapare is, but he looks a bit more polished offensively and has the same “positionless” qualities. It’s always hard to project how well these versatile big men will adjust to the college game, but Ndongo looks to be the total package. He’s shown himself to be comfortable operating on the block or on the perimeter and has functional ball skills to go with nice shot mechanics. I have pretty high expectations for Ndongo’s career at Tech.

#23 Ibrahima Sacko | 6’6 | F | Fr.

Another freshman who should provide an immediate impact. Sacko is a physically imposing swingman with the quickness to guard smaller ball handlers and the strength to match up with taller post players. He is not a three-level scorer by any stretch of the imagination, but he can knock down an open three and has a great first step to pair with some nice touch around the rim. I was quite sad to see Jalon Moore leave in the offseason, but I believe Sacko can offer that same jack-of-all-trades skillset.

#30 Ibrahim Souare | 6’9 | F/C | Fr.

Souare is a long, lanky rim runner who probably needs another two years of development before he’s ready to contribute. I fully expect him to redshirt this season

#2 Naithan George | 6’3 | G | Fr.

Another redshirt candidate. George is a heady floor general with great court vision and poise. He’s not a bad player, but I don’t see where he can fit into this loaded backcourt rotation.

Returning Production

Despite only returning four players from last year’s team, the Yellow Jackets are actually in the upper half of the ACC in terms of returning production. After testing the draft waters, Miles Kelly returns to likely lead this team in scoring once more. Deebo Coleman is also back for his third season and is looking to take a leap forward in a system that should better utilize his skillset. Lance Terry and Kyle Sturdivant are two experienced leaders in the backcourt who should help stabilize a program that has undergone an immense amount of upheaval since March. I expect each of the four returners to play a substantial role for the Yellow Jackets this season. Miles Kelly in particular is the most important player on this team. If he can take that next step, this team may surprise some people.

Season Outlook

I truly have no idea what to expect from this team. There are so many variables at play here that it is impossible to make a prediction without showing some kind of inherent bias. Outside of the program, expectations are very low. The Yellow Jackets were Picked to finish 13th in the ACC preseason poll with no players receiving All-Conference votes. They also currently have the third-lowest odds to win the conference. That all seems a bit pessimistic to me. While I don’t foresee this team winning the ACC, I would not be surprised to see them take a step forward under a new head coach and exceed their win total from a season ago. I also would be shocked if Miles Kelly does not make it to an All-ACC team this year. But maybe I’m just drinking the Kool-Aid. Who knows? I suppose we won’t have to wait much longer to find out how good this team actually is as the Yellow Jackets are set to take on Georgia Southern tomorrow in the season opener.