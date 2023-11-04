Technical Tidbits 11/4: Tech-UVA, another trap game?

As implied by the title of today’s Tidbits, there’s that eerie feeling again that another trap game looms ahead of the Yellow Jackets. They’re on the road this week in Charlottesville, Va. to take on the Cavaliers in a game they are widely viewed as a favorite to win. With that said, let’s get into today’s Tidbits with the first article focusing on today’s game.

After coming off an impressive victory against UNC last week, Tech is looking to do something that, as the article mentions, they haven’t done all season: win back-to-back games. The article mostly covers comments from Virginia’s head coach, Tony Elliot. However, it’s some of the other smaller tidbits in this article that I found interesting. In particular, a Tech win would have the following implications:

The series between Tech and UVA would be tied at 22-22 It would be the first time since 2018 that Tech has beaten Virginia Tech’s loss to Virginia last year prevented them from qualifying for a bowl game, and if they want to make it to one this year (for the first time since 2018 interestingly enough), this is all but a must-win for the Yellow Jackets

Hopefully, they can get the job done.

The Yellow Jackets’ impressive performance against the Tar Heels last week could mean good news for head coach Brent Key and his staff’s recruiting efforts. From what I understand, there were several potential recruits at the game. This particular article focuses on three-star recruit Favour Edwin, an offensive tackle from Eagles Landing Christian Academy in Georgia. He placed Tech among his top five along with Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, and Florida. I’m not sure if the decision is a direct result of last week’s game, but in all likelihood, it could have played some factor. Hopefully, going into year two of the Key era, the Yellow Jackets will see an uptick in the quality of their recruiting class.

Congratulations to the No. 10 ranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets volleyball team. Last night they defeated the No. 3 Louisville Cardinals 3-1. The article was published before the game, but as it mentions it is a big weekend for the team. Tomorrow, they face off against Notre Dame.

All the details you’ll need to watch/stream today’s game are available in this article. The Yellow Jackets will face off against UVA with kickoff set for 2:00 PM. The game will be televised by CW.