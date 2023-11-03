10 GT Volleyball shocks #3 Louisville 3-1

ATLANTA — Two years after losing to Louisville in the Elite Eight, and one after getting reverse swept at home by the Cardinals, #10 Georgia Tech Volleyball finally conquered the tallest mountain in the ACC, beating #3 Louisville 3-1 (26-24, 25-22, 17-25, 25-19) in the highest ranked home win in program history. Tech for the first time has beaten two top-10 teams in a single season after previously beating #8 Penn State in the second game of the season. They are now 20-3 with an 11-2 ACC record, where there is now a four-way tie for first place between Tech, #3 Louisville, #6 Pitt, and Florida State. With games left against Pitt and Louisville, them and having already defeated Florida State, Tech controls their destiny in the ACC title race.

During a long stretch where the Jackets have been without middle blocker Liv Mogridge, DeAndra Pierce, Anna Boezi, and Smiley Manyang have filled in the gap to varying levels of success. Tonight, all three of them had their best games in a Tech uniform. Boezi’s eight kills were her career high along with five blocks. Pierce’s attacks were at their most lethal, finishing with nine kills and four blocks. Manyang also finished with nine kills and has 19 in the last two matches.

“One of the things we talked about was wanting to attack. We wanted to play physical. [Louisville] is a great team, they know what to do, they’re aggressive, so we had to match that. We needed to be balanced. We can be one dimensional with our outsides but decided to go with a 6-2 and it really paid off because our middles played great offensively and defensively. Smiley played awesome on the right side and it gave us a different view than everyone was used to. We played with a lot of confidence, a lot of heart, so very very proud of that,” said Georgia Tech Head Coach Michelle Collier after the match.

Even with a change in gameplan Michelle described by using the 6-2 formation with Heloise Soares and Manyang much more aggressively, that wasn’t the biggest factor in the match.

It was Bianca Bertolino, who set a single-game career high with seven aces, tied for the third most in a game by any Yellow Jacket, all coming at crucial moments in the match that essentially won Tech sets one and four. It’s the most in a single game by a Jacket since Julia Bergmann also hit seven against Alabama A&M in 2019.

For her and Paola Pimentel, the win was one of the biggest moments of their careers.

“We’ve been here together for three years. It’s a big win for the team, but it’s also a win we’ve been wanting to get in these three years. Getting it now and doing it with one of your best friends is always amazing. We fight for each other, we do everything for each other to get those wins,” said Bertolino.

Tamara Otene’s 11 kills and 10 digs were enough for her 13th double-double of the season, the most on the team.

1st set

The match began on a high note with Bianca Bertolino’s 50th ace of the season (strangely on a float serve instead of her usual jump serve) that started a three point run for an early Tech lead. Pierce put down a dunk shot after a Louisville dig nearly went to the ceiling to make it 5-2, but Louisville quickly rallied back to tie it at 5. A successful Louisville challenge swapped an 8-7 Tech lead to an 8-7 Cardinal lead before Tech won three of the next five to take a 10-9 lead, which included a rare run of Pierce at the service line. Things stayed level through the 15-14 point, which was a massive solo Pierce block.

Louisville immediately rattled off a three point run after Soares put up a bad set and was called for a bogus net violation. That call immediately changed the tone of the set, Even though Otene hit a huge kill to make it 17-16 Louisville, the Cardinals ran away taking a 23-18 lead, largely overlapping with when Collier had her 6-2 formation in with Heloise Soares and Smiley Manyang.

From there came the best stretch of Tech volleyball all season. Boezi put up her third block of the set as part of a three point run before Louisville had match point up 24-20. Boezi landed a kill to kick start what became a six point run as Bianca Bertolino landed three aces in four serves, including ones at 25-24 Louisville and 25-25 to put the set away, sending O’Keefe into its craziest frenzy of the season and putting Tech up 1-0. (Watch the replay on full volume to get the slightest taste of what it felt like in the gym)

“I was just hitting the ball as hard as I can. This was a game I knew we needed to go all out for now, so I just went for it,” said Bertolino.

2nd set (GT 1-0)

Bertolino was firing at the service line again to start the second set, adding her 5th ace of the match to put Tech up 2-1, powering the Jackets to a 4-2 lead after an Otene block. The Cardinals got back in it immediately to tie it at 4-4, and again at 6-6. Tech at best could grab a two point lead throughout the bulk of the set before Louisville would crawl back. The middle of the seat featured a skilled Manyang kill deflected off Louisville’s block, Anna DeBeer getting a one of her signature kills for Louisville, Manyang saving a busted point, and then a team triple block on DeBeer that sent O’Keefe erupting and put Tech up 16-14.

Louisville again came back and tied it at 16-16 before Boezi landed her team leading 6th kill, then Otene on a very long point smacked a massive kill. Again, Louisville found their way back to a 19-19 then 20-20 tie.

From there, it was the DeAndra Pierce show. She put down a kill to make it 21-20, a block for 22-20 to force a Cardinal timeout. Out of the timeout, she landed another kill before Manyang pulverized two kills to win the set 25-22, putting Tech up 2-0.

3rd set (2-0 GT)

The third set played out like a mirror image of the second. Louisville took the reins early in the third set, going up 3-1 before Tech went on a five point run to force a 5-5 tie. Tech fought back again from behind to tie it at 8-8. As has become sadly standard in matches D’Amico starts, her setting began to slip in consistency, freeing up the court for Lousville to take advantage of bad attacks and take a 13-9 lead. After another four point run to go up 17-11, Louisville had done more than enough to put Tech away for the set, whose offense had gone incredibly cold. The Cardinals won the set 25-17 with Tech hitting -0.037 with minimal difference between the 5-1 or 6-2 rotations.

4th set (GT 2-1)

The fourth began with some iffy setting by D’Amico again, but fortunately was bailed out by deft efforts from Boezi and Pierce to get lucky kills had it tied at 4-4. A massive Otene block capitalized a three point run to put Tech up 6-4. After a 7-7 tie, Bertolino put up a strong solo block to give Tech a 10-8 gap, followed up by a huge Mendes kill and three Bertolino aces that were part of a six point Tech run, burning both of Louisville’s timeouts and putting Tech up 17-11. After a couple Louisville points, Pierce landed two consecutive kills, the second being her most powerful of the season and putting Tech within super close reach of ending Louisville’s hopes up 22-14.

The Cardinals came back with a couple points, but attack errors by Charitie Luper and Anna DeBeer gave Tech match points, from which Boezi finished off her career night with her 8th kill to complete upset 25-19.

“It’s a good time to be in the upward trajectory because we want to be finishing playing our best volleyball,” said Collier.

Game Leaders

Kills: Charitie Luper (LOU) - 15

Assists: Elle Glock (LOU) - 40

Digs: Elena Scott (LOU) - 24

Points: Charitie Luper (LOU) - 18.5

Hit % (min. 10 attempts): Smiley Manyang and DeAndra Pierce (GT) - .467

Blocks: Bianca Bertolino and Anna Boezi (GT) - 5

Takeaways

Middles performance from heaven: I cannot say enough about how incredible Pierce, Boezi, and Manyang were. Tech has repeatedly gone to five sets because they just could not patch up their middle blocking hole well enough to get through mediocre teams without going four or five sets every match. But tonight, those three middles made the leap together. The O’Keefe factor played a part for sure, but 11 blocks as a team is a lot for Tech this year, and then combine that over half of Tech’s kills came from these three middle blockers, it gives a performance that can beat anybody.

On Boezi, Collier said: “Super proud of her. She played physical. She got some blocks in the beginning where she said, ‘oh, hey, I can do this!’ We knew it all along and so glad to know she knows it too. Really proud of her development throughout the season.”

Bertolino, my queen: From Collier: “Bianca, she’s awesome. Nothing fazes her. She’s been struggling the last couple matches with her serve and then she turns it around and gets us the best run of her career so far. It feels really good to have her at the service line when it’s close and we need to get momentum and she’s been clutch all year.”

To have a weapon like her hit aces like that against a national championship contender is what makes as of today Georgia Tech a national championship contender. There is no better weapon I’d argue in all of college volleyball than Bianca Bertolino’s serve. She made Louisville look like deer in the headlights time and time again.

Historic night: I will update this section tomorrow once Tech posts their recap because it will have so many good stat nuggets I want to include, but for now, this is the best home win in Tech history, and potentially the best crowd to ever grace O’Keefe Gymnasium. Bertolino said, “The fans here make it so different. So many points are from them. They win those points sometimes. It gets us playing harder and harder.”

To those who came to O’Keefe tonight, you did your job, and you did it marveously. We need you again on Sunday, and then again next Friday when Pitt comes to town, where a win might, just might, put Tech in the driver’s seat to win the ACC.

#10 Georgia Tech Volleyball next plays Sunday, November 5 at 1 p.m. against Notre Dame at O’Keefe Gymnasium on ACCNX.

