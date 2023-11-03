Mailbag 11/2

Jellopacket98: Should there be a special place in HE double hockey sticks for the coach that calls a timeout on 4th and short from midfield with 13 minutes left in the 3rd quarter, only to decide to punt?

Logan: I feel like I would need more context. There is a mind gaming aspect to coaching that can come into play which makes stupid things like this make sense sometimes... But if I was Saint Peter I would be looking real hard at the coach’s track record before I let him in.

Chris: It’s something worth asking them to explain, but I’d probably accept “we took the timeout to assess if we wanted to go for it but decided against it for XYZ reason”.

buzzy_shakleford: So assume are a regular team, meaning we beat Bowling Green mostly easily and we just covered the spread on the BC game (-6.5) but lost both the Miami and UNC games, maybe in games that were kind of tight for 3 quarters then Miami/UNC and won by 7(ish) points. With the same 4-4 record, how would you feel about the season and team vs. how you feel now?

Logan: I would probably be less excited honestly. This is one of those seasons that gives you hope that you could win any game while simultaneously making you feel like you could lose every game. Well after spending three seasons with the coach who shall not be named, I already assume we will lose every game we go into; but now in the back of my mind I’m like “but we’ve already pulled the craziest upsets this season so who knows what could happen?”. It makes me feel better about where we stand moving forward both on the season and going into next season.

Chris: I think I’d feel slightly better because we’d be more consistent and that would give me a lot more confidence in the UVA and Syracuse games. On the flip side, I’d probably have a bit less long-term excitement, so I’d say it’s higher-floor-lower-ceiling.

gtbadcarma: It seems like the offense relaxes and tends to sputter when the score is close or has taken a lead. Am I perceiving things correctly that the offensive success and tempo increases as the Techs back is put against the wall as they go down by more than a score? Have you seen any trend in play calling that is causing this?

Logan: I don’t know if I agree with this assessment but I’m not a statistician. I think I’ll leave this assessment to someone who can actually crunch the numbers.

Chris: Anecdotally I think I agree. My impression is that we need something to act as a lightning rod for our focus on offense; without that focus we seem to more often get into those third and longs that kill drives.

TkTheGoat: If College Gameday comes to Tech next year, or any time soon where would be the best place for them to set up the studio? In front of Tech Tower? Helluva Block Party?

Logan: The powers that be are trying real hard to make the Helluva Block Party become a thing. I expect that they will want to setup gameday near that area if possible to get the biggest crowd showing.

Jack: The Block Party has picked up a little bit of steam the last couple editions. Homecoming probably helped a good bit. I do think they should be in Tech Tower Lawn. Having a view of the stadium makes it so much nicer to watch, and there’s enough space for their other setups they need. In 2006, it was on Tech Green, which spacially makes a lot of sense, but you can’t see the stadium anywhere.

Chris: I think in front of Tech Tower makes the most sense aesthetically.

Rbissman: Defense is obviously our weakest link. Will BK make the tough decisions at the end of the year so that we can make our way to being an elite defense. Coaching changes???

Logan: I’m not how much more we can afford in terms of coaching changes. Literally, we got a lot of debt so hiring a talented DC may be out of the budget. The defense does seem to be turning a corner (famous last words), so maybe give the staff time in its current setup to see if they can figure things out.

Chris: I think he is willing to as long as the money is there. I don’t think he would’ve demoted Thacker mid-season if he wasn’t serious about expecting better.

Submitted via email: Does the strange road-home performance inversion surrounding Coach Brent Key flip Tech’s house of horrors in this matchup from Charlottesville (2-13 since the win in 1990) to Atlanta? Last year’s inexplicable home loss to a putrid UVA team that kept a plucky Tech team out of a bowl game seems to point in that direction. Or will they just do the most Tech thing possible and let another loss to a terrible UVA team keep an even better Tech team out of a bowl this year?

Logan: I have no faith in a game where we play in Charlottesville. Its got nothing to do with Key or the W to L flip with our scheduling, that place has been cursed for us so I just don’t have high hopes going into that place.

Chris: All of the evidence points to no one having any idea of what we’re about to see on Saturday.

Frodo Swagginz: What grades would y’all give the position groups so far this season?

Logan: A Grade: QB and WRs: I never thought our offense could look so good and most of it is thanks to the talent at those positions.

B Grade: RBs and D-line: RBs could move up to an A, they have been good when given the opportunity, but play calling has limited RB performance to this point. On defense the D-line is one of the major reasons we are getting pressure and throwing of QBs, Kennard is obviously a beast but other players like Douse and Scott are also making their presence felt. I think the D-line deserves some major credit for helping us win these close games.

C Grade: O-Line, LBs, D-Secondary, Kicking: All of these groups are kind of meh. I’ve seen flashes of greatness from all of them, but they just aren’t consistent and seem to bounce between being B to F in grades depending on the game (Moala is an A in my book though), so I guess I settled at C with a trend closer to C-.

TEs I’m not sure where to put... more so because I struggle to judge how they block, but if I had to grade for receiving they would probably be given an A as well.

I’m a pretty lenient grader, so if people want to mark certain groups lower then I totally get it.

Chris: QB - A, RBs - A, WRs - A, TEs - B, OL - C, DL - B, LBs - D, secondary - C, ST - B.

Bill Brockman: How real is the alternating W/L thing in the team’s heads? Can they overcome it? Or, will we take the upcoming wins over Clemson and uga as worth the losses?

Logan: I haven’t heard much from the players about their perception on the alternating W/L. I think they can overcome it if they take each game seriously, although I kind of hope they don’t so we make sure to beat Clemson and uga.

Chris: I’m sure they’re painfully aware. Agreed with Logan, I think it’s a focus thing and if they can buckle down then we can move past it.

Submitted via email: Hey guys,

Hope this email finds you with much joy. I’ll get right to it with the question this week. Which win did you enjoy more this year the one in Miami or the one against UNC? (I suppose you could also pick SCST or Wake, but I don’t think most people will)

UNC was a big upset at homecoming with a great showing on offense in a back and forth matchup. Miami was a miraculous comeback where our team showed the gumption to hang in there on the road against a talented offense and defense. Which did you enjoy more?

Have a chill rest of your week guys.

Sincerely,StillHungOverFromHomecoming

Logan: As fun as the Miami win was, being at Homecoming and seeing the crowd so into it reminded me of my college days. I was so pumped that we won against UNC to send those fans home happy, that’s my favorite win of the season.

Chris: UNC. At home, homecoming, night game, more earned than given.

jabsterjacket: Is the bizarre opponent-scheduling plan for the ACC really going to stick through 2030, or is it just a placeholder or slap-dash attempt to get something out there and liable to be tweaked as we see how it works and/or the conference landscape changes?

Logan: As long as realignment is still a possibility I don’t think you can assume any of this is set in stone.

Chris: At this point I have no clue, but I think schools would be pretty upset if they changed it a third time.

TheCalvinist: Follow up question from a few weeks ago: would you rather fight 100 Yellow Jacket-sized Cavaliers, or 1 Cavalier-sized Yellow Jacket?

Parameters for the exercise:

1. You may be armed with a simple bludgeoning weapon of your choice.

2. The average height of an Englishman in 1650 (and therefore the average height of a Cavalier) was around 169 cm according to the University of Oxford.

3. You may alternatively envision this exercise as: Would I rather fight 100 figurines or Buzz?

Logan: I always come back to those videos I’ve seen of wasps messing up tarantulas which are bigger than them. Being able to fly is a big advantage for those guys, and I’m very thankful I’m significantly bigger than yellowjackets because I have a feeling they could really mess us up otherwise. So I’ll fight the 100 yellow jacket sized cavaliers. All I gotta do is get a golf club and stand on a chair to just knock them into the next county.

Chris: 100 yellow jacket sized cavaliers, I just need a few minutes of bashing.

CTjacket: Could you please explain why Haynes King needs to ride the pine after so many bad outings? Uh, I mean how we can’t beat a ranked team at home? No, no, I mean can we ever win if we don’t win the turnover battle? Nope, I’ve got it - why can’t we win in Hoosville? Please answer in a way that confirms my bias.

Just kidding y’all, relax. My real question is what is your favorite Halloween candy and how much did you eat?

Logan: We can’t win down in Hoosville because they got too much Christmas spirit. It’s not even December yet and they already putting up Christmas decorations... or was that Whoville? No idea.

Favorite candy is probably M&Ms, I just bought some bags on sale after Halloween and I’m going to take my time eating them all.

Chris: Reese’s, not enough.