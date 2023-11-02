Georgia Tech Football: Things I Think I Know - Virginia

Haynes King is Actually Pretty Good

Last week I said that Haynes King needed to play better for us to succeed. The potential was there for him to be an exceptional quarterback, we just hadn’t seen him play a complete game yet. He took that potential and ran with it, showing up in a big way on Saturday night. He finished the game 23/30 for 287 yards and 4 touchdowns. He also had 90 yards rushing on 8 attempts, with the most notable run being a 52-yarder in the 4th quarter that led to the Jacket’s first lead of the game. It was a clutch performance that has received a lot of national praise. He was awarded the Manning Award for the Star of the Week, the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award for Player of the Week, the Walter Camp Award for FBS National Offensive Player of the Week, and the Davy O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week. Wow.

When we compare him to the rest of the ACC, he tops the charts with 21 passing touchdowns and 24 touchdowns responsible for. He is also second in both total passing yards (2122) and rushing yards per attempt (6.7). On a national level, he secures the fifth spot for passing touchdowns and is in seventh place for total yards per game with 323. He has the numbers, and this past week he has proved that he belongs in the discussion for one of the best QBs in the ACC, dare I say the country. I think I might be jumping the gun when I say that, but we saw what he can do against UNC. He was clutch when it was needed, which is what matters the most.

This game made me excited about the entire offense. I haven’t seen us scoring points like this since the Paul Johnson era, which makes it oh-so-fitting that he was front and center for that performance. After that first touchdown drive in the second quarter, it seemed like something clicked, and the offense gained confidence and played with poise and determination. King didn’t hesitate, and he made smart and accurate throws. The offensive line stepped up with zero sacks allowed and permitted us to run for 246 yards in the 4th quarter ALONE. I also must shout out Dontae Smith’s comeback game, where he totaled 178 yards and had a pivotal touchdown late in the game. The wide receivers stepped up, Brett Seither stepped, and it all came together beautifully. We looked like a top offense in the country with a top quarterback in the country. Let’s see if we can take this momentum and confidence and establish ourselves as an elite offense for the season's final four games.

Virginia will not be an easy win

Just two weeks ago many were calling UVA the worst Power 5 team in the country. Since then, they have beaten a top-10 UNC team on the road and gave Miami all they could handle. This is not going to be an easy win like we thought it would be just over 14 days ago. Virginia has turned things around, so I am fully expecting a hard-fought battle in Charlottesville. I think it’s worth pointing out that we haven’t beaten UVA since 2018. We haven’t won in Charlottesville since 2013. In 2013, I was 12 years old, Vad Lee was the quarterback, and we still wore the Russell Athletics honeycomb uniforms. It would be really nice to finally get a win there. Anyways, both teams have momentum, and both need this win. We will see who wants it more.

The defense has lots of room for improvement

While the defense came up big in the end, they didn’t exactly have their best outing. That was obvious just by the eye test, as UNC moved the ball with no problems at all for the entirety of the game. Every time they touched the ball, I expected them to score. Omarion Hampton ran down our throats, and Drake Maye played like Drake Maye. No explanation needed. I am not trying to hate on the defense, because UNC does have a solid offense, but we need to be able to stop these high-powered offenses at times. We now rank 128th in total defense, allowing 468.2 yards per game. It’s hard to win games like this.

This will go down as a weird, but memorable season

If you told me in August that we would be heading into November with a 4-4 record that would’ve seemed pretty on par to me. However, the way that we are 4-4 has got to be one of the strangest things I have ever seen. This season has been an emotional rollercoaster, and I don’t think any of us quite understand how we’ve gotten here.

I am sure some of you have seen the tweet posted by CFB Kings this past weekend, but if you haven’t, it truly describes our strange season. Here are some of the key points from it.

We have only won our even-numbered games. The two even-numbered games we have left are Clemson and Georgia. (How wonderful would it be if this trend continued).

We have played 3 ranked teams, all coming in at #17 at the time we play them. We are 2-1 in those games.

The weirdest yet coolest stat is that we have allowed 254 points and scored 254 points. We have scored 33 touchdowns and allowed 33 touchdowns.

Finally, in two of our losses, we have led by double-digits (Louisville by 13, Bowling Green by 14). In two of our wins, we have been trailing by double digits (Miami by 10, UNC by 14). I think this team just loves being the underdog.

Let’s snap that losing streak in Charlottesville. Go Jackets.