Scions Extra: Carson Garrett, Pt. 2 (Survivor and life at Georgia Tech)

Recorded live from Wild Heaven West End, Carson Garrett returns to Scions of the Southland to discuss his story of coming to Georgia Tech, life at Georgia Tech after Survivor, and a MASSIVE deep dive into what it’s like to compete on the show, his key moments from every episode of Season 44 of Survivor (arriving to Fiji, competing in challenges, things they didn’t show in the final cuts, getting sick on the show, the inner workings of his relationships, switching tribes, and so much more), and how he would approach playing again.

If you are a Survivor nerd and watched season 44, this episode is for you. If you’re a Georgia Tech fan and are curious about his story but not so much about the super detailed Survivor stuff, we hit the Tech items at the very beginning. If you’re a fan of reality television, this episode is a great lens into the experience of what it’s like to compete on television.

Host: Jack Purdy

Guest: Carson Garrett

Production: Jack Purdy

Music: ⁠⁠Georgia Tech⁠⁠ Glee Club, Georgia Tech Marching Band