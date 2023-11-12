Scions E192: Preparing to Do or Die (Football @ Clemson, Volleyball vs. #7 Pitt, M/W Basketball 4-0)

Jake and Jack are back to recap Jack’s day in Clemson for football’s rough loss, updates with cross country/men’s tennis, a deep dive into both women’s and men’s basketballs first two games, and then cover where volleyball stands after getting swept by #7 Pitt.
Hosts: Jack Purdy, Jake Grant
Production: Jack Purdy
Music: Georgia Tech Glee Club, Georgia Tech Marching Band
