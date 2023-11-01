Yellow Jacket Roundup: Getting Fans in the Stands

I had a few ideas for the column this week, most riffing on some aspect of Saturday night’s homecoming football win against North Carolina. Yes, this is ostensibly the everything-but-football column, but I would argue homecoming transcends the concept of sport — a take I believe even more firmly now than I did this time last week. But, at the end of the day, this isn’t a football column, so instead of taking a left turn into the attendance numbers I just spent the last half an hour organizing, I will instead take a right turn to talk about non-conference women’s basketball. I promise there is a point.

Earlier this evening, I was having a discussion with some friends from college, and, among other things, the conversation was talking about the atmosphere at the game and Tech’s relevance. Perhaps now the diversion into attendance numbers makes sense. Among the eight folks in the chat, all were on campus for homecoming, and all I would classify as reasonably to extremely informed college football and Tech fans.

In discussing Tech’s relevance to casual fans, disaffected alumni, or general citizens of Atlanta, a lot of the classic points were made. One might call it the Collins Paradox. Under the previous regime, a reasonable attempt was made at marketing the football program as a bastion Atlanta and Atlanta-associated cultural touchstones. At the end of the day, one of the key points made, and one that I think a lot of Tech fans have landed on lately, is that winning — more specifically winning on some sort of notable stage with some sort of identifiable characteristics, be it personable players, charismatic coach, and sustaining that competency — will put people in the stands, drive engagement with the school and its athletic and academic mission, and get Tech on the hearts and minds of general audiences. The key to the Collins Paradox is that marketing drove eyeballs and expectations, yet the atrocious product on the field not only alienated potential new fans, students, or otherwise interested parties, but also the existing, even hardcore fans. Average football attendance, when adjusting for the likely bump hosting the Athenians provides, will likely average a lower number than any season since 1989.

Again, we drift further and further towards openly discussing football in the non-football column. At the end of the day, homecoming transcends football, but the undercurrents of football drive the impressions folks have of the rest of the program, too.

So what does that leave a program to do?

Winning certainly does help. Football attendance rocketed up in 1990, and the sustained few years of elite play around the turn of the millennium led to good capacity utilization metrics, at least in football, where data is available, through the first decade and a half of the 2000s.

But there are other things that matter, too.

I haven’t been quite as perplexed at a schedule release in quite some time as I had when reviewing the women’s basketball home opener a few weeks back. The team hosts Georgia College and State University in an exhibition match this Thursday, sure, but the first game of the regular season falls, oddly it seemed, on a Monday morning at 11:00 AM. Who would be attending a basketball game at 11:00 AM on a Monday, on that likely falls in the middle of classes for students or work for other fans? It turns out that having the game during classes was exactly the point, just not the expected college classes implied in the question.

Women’s basketball, for their home opener, is filling McCamish with thousands of young students from around Atlanta. I recommend checking out the link to learn more, and turn the focus back to the point of the introduction, which spent a decent chunk of time ruminating on putting fans more broadly in seats. Sure, this will do that. That introduction noted winning, too, and hopefully this game is a success in that sense. I think the more important frame to both points, specifically the former, is the directed effort towards a specific form of outreach and connection. This program is one that gets the women’s basketball program invested in the Atlanta community, and in turn, provides the students with hopefully a memorable and positive experience.

A memorable and positive experience can have a lasting impact in a lot of people — heck, I already know people who were in town for homecoming talking about changing travel plans in November to come back for another game. For thousands of young Atlantan students, this represents a similar opportunity. I hope Tech — women’s basketball or otherwise — keeps it up.

Event of the Week

#10 Volleyball vs. #3 Louisville : 11/3 — 7:00 PM, O’Keefe Gymnasium [ACCNX]

Tech enters this match on a four game win streak and has only lost three matches to date, entering the Friday tilt with their first top-10 ranking in the AVCA Coaches Poll of the season. Louisville can and should be considered the 1A to Pitt’s 1B atop the conference, and though Tech has nabbed the Panthers once in the past two seasons — their first win against Pitt since they joined the conference and in short order became the class of the league — the Jackets are yet to top the Cardinals since rising back into the tier of consistent ACC powerhouses.

Tech has had five attempts to catch the Cardinals over the past two seasons, including a memorable four set bout in Freedom Hall in the 2021 Elite Eight and a five set heartbreaker of a reverse sweep last November, yet have dropped ten straight to their most formidable challenger. A win has massive implications for the conference standings — Tech would solidify their spot one game behind Pitt in the standings with one game to play against the Panthers and thus control their own destiny — as well as the all-important postseason seeding. Friday would be an excellent time to break through against Louisville, especially considering the match is at home, for the first time since yours truly took his first college final.

New Since Scions

Tech announced Tuesday that Richard Biagiotti/Gabriele Brancatelli (MTEN) will advance to the ITA Fall National Championship in San Diego. They will play Jeremie Casabon/Nathan Cox, who represent Vanderbilt, host of Tech’s most recent fall invitational, though that doubles pairing was not in action in the event. the match starts at 5:30 PM ET on November 1, and the event’s streaming page can be found here.

Scoreboard

Baseball vs. UAB (10/27): EXHIBITION

Cross Country at ACC Championships (10/27): Men: 10th ; Women: 9th

Volleyball at Boston College (10/27): W, 3-2

Volleyball at Syracuse (10/29): W, 3-0

Men’s Tennis at Black and Gold Invitational (10/27-10/30): Individual Competition, Full Results Here

