Scions E186: The Miracle in Miami Gardens

Where to begin? What a night we had in Miami on Saturday. The boys go through how they experienced the final 26 seconds of football’s victory in Miami Gardens, our assesment of Haynes King, the improved defense, a deep dive into how volleyball has adjusted without Liv Mogridge in the last two weeks (42:00), and a rant on the refereeing in volleyball. Plus a quick update on golf’s performance at the Ben Hogan Invitational.

Hosts: Jack Purdy, Jake Grant, Akshay Easwaran

Production: Jack Purdy

Music: ⁠⁠Georgia Tech⁠⁠ Glee Club, Georgia Tech Marching Band