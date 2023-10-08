11 GT Volleyball barely sneaks by Virginia 3-2

Two days after a wild up and down match in Pittsburgh, #11 Georgia Tech Volleyball rebounded with a 3-2 win (25-11, 21-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-13. Box) by the slimmest of margins over the Virginia Cavaliers, going five sets and taking the final set 15-13. This was the third straight game without starting middle blocker, Liv Mogridge, who has been out with a right ankle or knee injury (we have not received clarification from the team) since last Friday. It was also Tech’s third straight five set match.

Tech’s win streak over Virginia is now seven, dating back to 2018, which includes four wins in Charlottesville. The Jackets are now 14-2 this season, 5-1 in ACC play, third behind #7 Pitt and Florida State, both 6-0.

For junior Tamara Otene, it was a career day as her 20 kills and 20 digs (career high) made her the 5th Yellow Jacket ever to record a 20/20 double-double.

Tech by no means looked great today despite hitting .250 or better in three of five sets, including .406 in the first set and .455 in the fifth. Once Virginia found their footing in the second set, they exposed the lack of height Tech had at the net without Mogridge, finding plenty of avenues for good attacks, adding additional stress to Tech’s digging. Add in that Heloise Soares has taken over the starting setter spot, head coach Michelle Collier is having to make a number of adjustments during a lengthy road swing. Tech wasn’t bad like they were at Pitt, but it was not the most reassuring day when Virginia, one of the worst ACC teams by advanced metrics, is pushing Tech to five sets.

Set 1

The first streak of points for Tech came when D’Amico was on the floor during a four-point run where she assisted Otene twice to help manufacture a 10-4 lead before Virginia called their first timeout. It was cruise control over the next ten points with multiple Larissa Mendes kills to put Tech up 17-7, forcing Virginia’s second timeout. Tech’s 10 point lead continued to grow, winning eight of the next twelve points powered by an even distrubtion of kills to take the set 25-11.

Set 2 (GT 1-0)

Anna Boezi recorded one of Tech’s nine blocks to start the second set. Neither side could gain any notable lead until Virginia received two straight tip calls on attacks that went out, neither of which were tipped, giving them at 17-15 lead. Virginia was much better guarding the net and forcing Tech out of system compared to the first set. Tech rolled back soon after on a four point run to go up 19-17, and held a lead until Bianca Bertolino and Soares didn’t communicate on a dig, allowing a free kill for Yon Veresia to tie it at 21.

A Tech timeout didn’t change momentum, as Virginia kept up their pace and finished a six point run to take the set 25-21 after the refs called a touch at the net on a missed Cavalier attack. From the television and replay angles, it was clear there was no touch, and yet the refs stuck with their incorrect decision (listen to Scions of the Southland this week for Jack’s soapbox about volleyball refereeing).

Set 3 (1-1)

Kali Engeman made her season debut (she missed 2022 with an ACL injury) to start the third set, only sticking around for the first point after Mendes landed a kill. Tech went on a much needed hot start, going up 5-1 and forcing a Virginia timeout early. The refs once again missed an obvious call, this time a lift. Regardless, after Engeman subbed back in the game, Tech found their groove after Virginia battled back to be down only 7-6, going on a five point run to go up 12-6. That gap became extremely necessary, as Virginia chipped away at Tech’s lead with a 6-1 run until it was 17-15 Tech, forcing Collier to use a timeout.

Out of the timeout, Lauren Sanden subbed in to help defensively, and on the next point Pierce hit a crucial kill to put Tech up 18-16. Kali Engeman subbed back in on the next point, making a difference by forcing Virginia to change their attacking strategy, and won a 50/50 ball at the net during a five point run for Tech. That run created enough of a gap for Tech to pull away 25-21.

Set 4 (GT 2-1)

Tech came out rolling in the fourth behind aces by Pimentel and Otene to drive Virginia to call timeout down 7-3. With Tech up 10-7, the Jackets immediately looked as bad as they did two nights prior in Pittsburgh, allowing eight straight Cavalier points to go down 15-10 that included three attacking errors combined from Bertolino and Otene, forcing Collier to burn both of Tech’s timeouts. Down 19-14, Tech finally came back alive, going on a five point run that tied it at 19. Their momentum fizzled out too soon though, as the Cavaliers immediately came back with a three point run, and then spoiled an Elizabeth Patterson spot serve to go up 24-20. Tech could only save two set points before losing 25-22.

Set 5 (2-2)

Tech’s third consecutive fifth set started well, going up 3-1 in the race to 15. UVA quickly tied it at three, and both teams went back and forth with four more ties before the Cavs took advantage of a Patterson spot serve and Lauren Sanden return error to go up 10-8. After a Tech timeout, it was the Larissa Mendes show. She hit three kills and a block to in four of the next five points to put Tech up 13-11, and then finished off the match with her 17th kill to give Tech the 15-13 set win.

Game Leaders

Kills: Tamara Otene (GT): 20

Assists: Heloise Soares (GT): 45 (career high)

Digs: Milan Gomillion (UVA)/Paola Pimentel (GT): 22

Hit % (min. 10 attempts): DeAndra Pierce (GT): .500

Blocks: Lily Gervase (UVA): 6

Takeaways

Kali Engeman, the mid-game adjustment: Tech had nowhere near the presence at the net they needed with DeAndra Pierce and Anna Boezi, so Collier called on Kali Engeman for the first time all season, who last played in 2021 against UCLA for only two sets. Standing at 6’4’’, she had the height and mobility that could pair with any of Tech’s attackers up front, plus had good power on her attacks. It was night & day how much better Tech’s defense was with her in front. She recorded her first kills (5) and blocks (2) of her collegiate career, all massively critical as Collier needs answers for how to fill in for Liv Mogridge until she’s healthy.

The spot serve hasn’t worked: Elizabeth Patterson more frequently this weekend was called on to spot serve. In three opportunities today, Virginia scored twice, both of which were attacks targeted at Patterson that she didn’t put back in play. I’m no expert on what makes a great serve beyond seeing the rifle shots that Bertolino can hit, but at least to my eye, I’m not seeing enough to warrant putting Patterson in the game in high leverage situations. She’s far and away one of the most important glue guys on the team, but at some point I worry how often Collier defers to her in these situations.

Soares balanced her assists well: One of the best parts of Tech’s offense early in the season was that Bella D’Amico evenly distributed the ball to Mendes, Otene, and Bertolino. The last few matches, between bad games and the change to Soares setter, that hasn’t been the case. Today, the attempts were back to a balanced state. Mendes had 40, Otene with 43, and Bertolino with 46.

Jack Purdy is a non-revenue sports writer and co-host of Scions of the Southland for From the Rumble Seat. He previously served as The Technique’s assistant sports editor before graduating Georgia Tech in 2022. Follow Jack on Twitter @JackNicolaus

Follow From the Rumble Seat on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram