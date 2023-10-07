Technical Tidbits 10/7: After defensive shakeup, Tech looks to bounce back

It’s week six of the college football season, and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are not faring much better than they were this time of the year last season. At least, as far as their win-loss ratio. That’s not to say they aren’t a better team or, at least, better coached. That’s the gist of this first article of today’s Tidbits.

This was a fun article because it has a lot of optimism about the Yellow Jackets’ football team, and that’s something that has been in short supply since its abysmal performance last week against Bowling Green and the L that accompanied it, deflating as it was for the team and its fans. At 2-3 on the season, the article breaks down what’s left for Georgia Tech this season, and as it surmises, there are some winnable games.

Even tonight’s matchup against an undefeated Miami team isn’t beyond hope, as the narrative goes. I think it’s accurate to say that Tech head coach Brent Key will have his players excited and focused for what should be considered a “business trip” for the team. A loss would place the Yellow Jackets pretty deep in the red at 2-4. But a surprise win will put them back at even and closer to going above .500 for the first time in a long time. One step at a time though. The main takeaway is that the season is salvageable. We’ll know much better just where the team stands after today, but hopefully, with the shakeup on the defensive side at the coaching level, there might be some hope.

While some may view it as a desperate move, the defensive shakeup that saw Andrew Thacker demoted to safeties coach and Kevin Sherrer elevated to defensive coordinator was a gutsy move (in my opinion) by head coach Brent Key. It was probably one that was long overdue too. For the Yellow Jackets to have a chance at making it to a bowl game this season, their defense will have to do its part. And if we can see more of the Tech offense that we saw for the first few minutes or so of last week’s game, Tech may be in much better shape than expected.

This article includes all the details of how to watch the Yellow Jackets road game against the Hurricanes tonight. It’s a late game with kickoff set for 8:00 PM and will be televised by the ACC Network. The Yellow Jackets are huge underdogs, but hey, I think we’re all used to it by now. #GoJackets