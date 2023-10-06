11 GT Volleyball reverse swept by #7 Pitt

In their first massive test against an ACC favorite, #11 Georgia Tech Volleyball suffered their first conference defeat, a reverse sweep by #7 Pittsburgh at the Fitzgerald Field House (23-25, 23-25, 25-17, 25-15, 15-8. Box). It was Tech’s second consecutive five set match after beating Wake Forest on Sunday. They were again without starting middle blocker, Liv Mogridge, who has been out with a right ankle or knee injury.

This was a game that featured two incredibly different Tech teams. One that looked like a world beater, and another that would never win a game against any ACC team.

The first two sets were an offensive explosion by both teams. Tamara Otene was hitting over .500 after two sets (she finished with 23 kills and 13 digs, the only Tech player with a double-double), Tech landed 19 kills in the first set and 16 in the second, hitting .500 and .438 the first two sets respectively.

Then, the wheels fell off the wagon in the third set, and then the floor gave out of the wagon in the fourth set, and then there wasn’t a wagon at match end after Olivia Babcock and Rachel Fairbanks systematically decimated Tech. Here’s how it shook out:

Set 1

Tech found an early advantage on Bianca Bertolino’s first roation serving, landing an ace to help give Tech a 5-2 lead. On Olivia Babcock’s serve roation for Pitt, she landed multiple aces and led a seven point scoring run to put Pitt up 9-6 by the time Tech scored a point. The lead expanded to six (12-6) before Tech called timeout. The Jackets soon went on a four point run to shrink Pitt’s lead to 13-12. From there, it was back and forth but Tech couldn’t draw even, largely because of how dynamic Olivia Babcock was on multiple points for Pitt. Down 20-19, Collier sent in Elizabeth Patterson to spot serve, which Pitt scored easily on to go up 21-19.

Yet, down 23-20, Bianca Bertolino powered a five point run, finished off with three straight Otene kills to finish off the first set 25-23 in Tech’s favor.

Set 2

Tech scored the first two points of the second set, streching their run to seven straight points over the two sets. Tech’s lead grew to 6-3 before Pitt went on a 4-1 run to tie it at 7-7. Similar to the first set, the game stayed largely even through the middle of the set. Neither team went up more than three points with five ties. At 22-22, Olivia Babcock landed a kill, but on the next point got blocked by Anna Boezi, Liv Mogridge’s replacement. The Jacket point put Bertolino at the service line, whose serve set up a kill for Otene to make it 24-23, and was followed up by a perfect ace on the back line to win the set 25-23. Tech scored five of the final six points in the set.

Set 3

Set three started evenly before Pitt scored five of seven points to go up 9-6. What came next was the beginning a complete collapse by Tech over two sets.

Pitt scored six straight to race ahead 15-7 via a mix of kills and blocks, including one of each by freshman Torrey Stafford. The run completely changed the tenor of the match. Pitt found the groove they needed, and Tech’s offensive rhythm disappeared. Tech drew within four at one point, but the eight point lead was far too much for Tech to overcome. The offense was not clicking at the pace it was in the first two sets, as the Jackets only hit .067 en route to a 25-17 Pitt set win.

Set 4

Pitt’s momentum only grew in the fourth set, starting with a six point run on Rachel Fairbanks’ serve. Tech traded points before Pitt exploded again, going up 14-4 and holding a ten point lead. It was more than enough of a cushion for Pitt to win the set. What was glaring was that it wasn’t a perfect set for Pitt, it’s that it was Tech’s worst offensive set all season. With 10 errors and six kills, Tech hit -0.125, the only set all season Tech has hit in the negatives. It was such a strange instance of Tech not bouncing back after falling flat in a set, but instead playing noticeably worse. They progressively slid further and further away from being competitive with Pitt, who easily had the best set of any team against Tech all season.

Set 5

Tech at least didn’t let the fifth set slip away immediately, gaining a 4-2 lead before a Paola Pimentel service error killed any momentum Tech had. At 5-5, a Bella D’Amico setting error gave Pitt the lead, and then on the next point Otene missed wide, giving Pitt at 7-5 gap as part of a four point Panther run. The teams traded a few points back and forth before Pitt went on their final run of the night, easily putting away Tech 15-8, completing the reverse sweep.

Game Leaders

Kills: Tamara Otene (GT): 23

Assists: Rachel Fairbanks (Pitt): 42

Digs: Emmy Klika (Pitt): 18

Hit %: Emma Monks (Pitt): .562

Blocks: Emma Monks (Pitt): 7

Takeaways

D’Amico once again missing the mark: It seems Collier has settled on Heloise Soares as the starting setter now. D’Amico saw some time on the court, but she now is the incoming setter when Collier goes to a 6-2 rotation with Smiley Manyang. While the mistakes she did make were not as bad as against Wake Forest last Sunday, it was still notable how off her sets were relative to Soares. We certainly hope this lull in her game doesn’t last much longer, but it impacted Tech in the fifth set to the point they gave Pitt enough momentum to finish off the game.

Were the 3rd & 4th sets flukes?: I truly have not seen Tech completely turn into the opposite of what they were so suddenly like they did after the second set. The explosiveness they had on offense completely disappeared. I’m sure Pitt was figuring out Tech more and more as the match went on, and had adjustments they could make along with settling into their own system. Heck, Tech only won the first two sets by a combined four points, but by the end they were the better team in those sets! But, Tech is too good to play as bad as they did the rest of that match. Liv Mogridge being out is a factor, but when you put up a 2-0, losing is inexcusable. Pitt made adjustments to get themselves in system in the second half of the match. Tech at times could in the second half, but then could not land kills like they usually do.

No Mogridge Impact: Otene was Tech’s only player with 10+ kills in a five set match. That can’t happen if you want to win. Bianca Bertolino hit .077 with six kills. Tech seriously needed something in the middle, which for Tech has been Mogridge. Boezi and Pierce are okay in spurts, but over the course of the match, Mogridge is the only middle Tech has who can be a consistent threat for quick kills and land some blocks. I don’t credit Tech’s meltdown to the fact they didn’t have her, but losing her has effectively eliminated a huge part of Tech’s offense, which relies on balance.

Georgia Tech Volleyball next plays on Sunday at Virginia at 1 p.m. on ACCNX.

